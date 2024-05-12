Vasiliy Lomachenko outplayed George Kambosos Jr with a brutal 11th round stoppage

Vasiliy Lomachenko has shown his brilliance once again in a highly anticipated clash. Precision was seen in almost every round. Lomachenko was successful in pressurizing George Kambosos Jr, and all his persistent efforts combined led to an aggressive 11th round TKO win.

George Kambosos Jr.’s face and body were heavily damaged, which prevented him from fighting any further. Along with the massive win, Vasiliy Lomachenko also achieved another milestone: The IBF 135 pound title.

AND NEW!!



VASILIY LOMACHENKO IS THE NEW IBF LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/GNkXiYBCHX — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 12, 2024

Vasiliy Lomchenko has updated his professional boxing record to 18-3 (11 Knockouts).

It will be very interesting to see the next steps Lomachenko takes from here. Talks have emerged of a potential clash with Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis.

LOMA IS A WORLD CHAMP AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/IZDYaV7bhV — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 12, 2024

Vasiliy Lomachenko's post-fight interview

"We train very hard for this moment. I want to say a big thank you to my opponent. He is a strong man, a true warrior.

My plan wasn’t to adjust to my opponent. End of the round, I needed to finish strong, and in the last three rounds, of course, I was trying his body".

Vasiliy Lomachenko on Gervonta Davis’s call-out

"During my boxing career, I have never run around; I always take a fight.

Right now, I want to spend time with my family, and after that, I can rest a little bit so we can talk.