Ryan Garcia wants Errol Spence Jr next: “I’m beating him, He’s too slow”

Ryan Garcia wants to challenge himself by fighting tougher opponents; Garcia has a name in mind for a future bout: 'Errol Spence Jr'. Interestingly, Ryan Garcia hopes to fight Terrence Crawford, too, if he’s successful in beating Errol Spence Jr.

Contracts may soon be sent for an official bout, and once the formalities are completed, the fans may get to see one of the most iconic match ups in the history of the sport.

Bye bye Spence



August 10th



Dallas cowboys stadium



SELL OUT CROWD pic.twitter.com/dKNVMg8Mj5 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 9, 2024

Ryan Garcia on fighting Errol Spence Jr

Recently on X Spaces, Ryan Garcia shared his thoughts on fighting Errol Spence Jr.

“I just want to fight Errol Spence Jr. That sounds more fun to me. It really doesn’t matter. I’ll run it with anybody,” Ryan Garcia said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com. “That’s what I’m saying.

I want to fight Errol and my heart wants to fight Errol”.

Ryan Garcia not worried about the weight

“100%, He’s like 190, 185. The thing of it is, I’m bigger than Errol. I walk around at 170. He can go up to whatever he wants, I don’t care how big he is.

I’m beating him. He’s too slow. He can’t crack. He’s done, he’s toast. It’s over. I’m going to knock him out within three rounds. I’m going to do him worse than Crawford did, and then Crawford is going to want to run it, and I might run it with Crawford to.

I want every smoke. I ain’t worried about now Crawford. I ain’t worried about no Errol. I ain’t worried about anybody. Boots [Ennis] is still booting up. He’s still rebooting. Boots isn’t where he needs to be yet to have a fight of this magnitude, We’re working on it right now with Golden Boy and everybody,”