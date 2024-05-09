Jake Paul serious about his fight with Mike Tyson: “One of us has to die”

Jake Paul’s fight against Mike Tyson is going to be a professional bout; the outcome will have an immediate impact on both fighters’ professional records. Since it's a professional fight, Jake Paul is looking at the fight as a do-or-die situation.

He looks forward to giving his absolute best on 20th July. Almost everyone is vouching for Jake Paul to face an embarrassing defeat against Mike Tyson. In almost two months' time, we shall find out if Jake Paul can secure one of the biggest upsets in the history of boxing.

Jake Paul says he has to “end” Mike Tyson when they fight each other on July 20.



“I love Mike. I’m super respectful of him. It’s an honor to be in the ring with him. But I have to end him,” Paul said at Formula One Miami Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/lP4Ny1xBKE — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) May 5, 2024

Jake Paul on fighting Mike Tyson

In a brief interview with Sky Sports, Jake Paul explained how seriously he was taking his upcoming fight with Mike Tyson.

“It’s an honor to be in the ring with him, but I have to end him,” Paul said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. ‘’It’s war. All is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die.

He’s a legend. I love the guy. But at the end of the day, it’s war and sometimes you just have to go to war and put it all on the line. I still have the utmost respect for him, and I think he’ll say the same about me and what I’ve done for the sport”.