Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal boxing event rescheduled to 6th July

The much-awaited boxing clash between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal has officially been postponed from 1st June to 6th July due to various reasons. Many significant events are already scheduled on that date, and to prevent a potential PPV loss, the decision was recently made official.

The Nathan Diaz x Jorge Masvidal boxing match is moving from June 1 to July 6, per sources.



It’s also being moved from Inglewood’s Forum to the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.



The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds at 175 pounds. Diaz and Masvidal have violent intentions; in almost two months’ time, the world will find out who rises victoriously.

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal’s fight promises to be a thriller because of their little history. So far, not many heated moments have been captured from the recent press conferences. The outcome of this fight could most likely lead to a trilogy; a question worth asking is: will it be an MMA or boxing match? Eventually, both fighters look forward to a UFC return, and it will be interesting to see how soon they will fulfil their urge to get back into the cage.

A nova encarada entre Nate Diaz e Jorge Masvidal antes da revanche no boxe em junho. pic.twitter.com/KBJuc8hyQB — MMA Melotto (@MMAmelotto) April 13, 2024

