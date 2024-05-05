Canelo outplayed Jaime Munguia with a classy unanimous decision win

The Mexican fans witnessed one of the best fights of the year! Canelo Alvarez rose victoriously in a lopsided 12-round battle with Jaime Munguia. Canelo’s dominating performance snatched the ‘0’ out of Munguia’s professional boxing record, who is no longer undefeated.

After 12 rounds of action, the judges declared Canelo the winner by unanimous decision. Canelo successfully retained his super middleweight belt and became the first opponent to give knock down Jaime Munguia.

Jaime Munguia was able to expose his skills well but fell short because of Canelo’s strong boxing expertise.

IT'S ALL OVER #CaneloMunguia | NOW | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/mQ2oD5YlJw — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 5, 2024

Canelo Alvarez’s post-fight interview

“I take my time,” Alvarez said, as quoted by boxingjunkie.usatoday.com.

“… I have a lot of experience. Jaime Munguia is a great fighter, he’s strong, he’s smart. I take my time. I have 12 rounds to win he fight and I did. I did really good, and I feel proud about it. He’s strong, but he’s a little slow, I can see every punch.

Sometimes he got me because I get so confident. But, you know, like I say .. I have this kind of experience. That’s why I’m the best”.

Jaime Munguia’s post-fight interview

“I think at the beginning I was winning some of those rounds, it was going well.

I let my hands go. But he’s a fighter with a lot of experience, obviously. Unfortunately he beat me. The loss hurts”.