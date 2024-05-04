Jose Aldo reveals who he wants to fight next: "It would be great if that happens"

Jose Aldo has his eyes set on sealing a spot on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson's fight card. In less than a few hours, the Brazilian fighter will show up for perhaps his final UFC fight against Jonathan Martinez. Aldo recently revealed that he was offered a fight at Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson under card.

However, the UFC has to authorize the match-up before anything gets finalized. Jose Aldo would love to face 'Manny Pacquiao' if he gets the opportunity.

Salvadoran fighter Jonathan Martinez will be facing Jose Aldo on tonight's UFC co main event. Should be a good one! x pic.twitter.com/IMjXWZqRD2 — Salvadoran Pride (@SalvadoranPride) May 4, 2024

Jose Aldo on receiving an offer to fight at Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight card

During the recent press conference, Jose Aldo shared his thoughts on his next boxing fight.

"It's not a matter of wanting to [box]," Aldo said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. "First, I gotta do this fight Saturday. I was offered [a match on the Paul vs. Tyson card], opponent and all. Before I was on the UFC Rio card, before [the UFC] even sent me a name and got anything done, it was agreed [to box].

Of course, I present the offer to the UFC and they have to authorize me to fight. But that was agreed already."

Jose Aldo on his potential fight

"We were really close to facing Floyd [Mayweather], he also agreed to fight in Saudi Arabia, but I don't know why it didn't happen, but we've also been in talks for a long time to face Manny Pacquiao.

To me, that would close my career, you know? I would be really happy [to face him] for the passion I have for boxing and the passion I have for him, watching him box. It would be great if that happens."