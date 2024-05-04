Conor McGregor calls out Ryan Garcia and Sean O'Malley for a sparring session

Conor McGregor seems to be gutted upon hearing that Ryan Garcia tested positive for an illegal substance for his fight with Devin Haney. Ryan Garcia denies the claims; he wants people to know that he has never taken any drugs or substances ever in his life and calls this a ‘matrix attack’.

Conor McGregor’s virtual explosion seems strange because he recently went to Ryan Garcia’s dressing room after he faced a loss against Gervonta Davis; McGregor offered consolation and shared uplifting words. In the fight world, it's quite common to see fighters turning against each other; perhaps this is something similar.

Interestingly, McGregor makes an offer to spar with Ryan Garcia and Sean O’Malley. McGregor’s ready to sponsor their travelling expenses. Both fighters reacted to Conor McGregor's sudden outburst.

Ryan Garcia fires back at Conor McGregor for saying he deserves a lifetime ban pic.twitter.com/qEQMF14u7B — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) May 3, 2024

Ryan Garcia’s response to Conor McGregor

Ryan Garcia tweeted the following in response to Conor McGregor’s call out:

If I see Connor mcgregor



I’m going to break your weak ass ankle



You ran from being tested bc you were on Roids



Roadhouse or ROIDRAGE



FUDGE CONNOR CACA BRAIN — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 3, 2024

Its war on the mcgregors pic.twitter.com/SCVUQfR95Q — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 3, 2024

Sean O’Malley’s response to Conor McGregor

Sean O’Malley tweeted the following in response to Conor McGregor’s call out: