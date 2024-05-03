Canelo’s bold prediction for his fight with Jaime Munguia: “I’m going to finish him”

In the boxing world, some fights are beyond professional bouts; they are rather a celebration. The thrilling clash between the Mexicans is less than 48 hours away. Canelo will step into his ‘dream fight’ against the undefeated Jaime Munguia.

This fight already has a winner, and it’s Mexico! Both fighters are highly skilled, and the contest this Saturday night promises fireworks. Canelo believes he will be successful in finishing the undefeated Jaime Munguia within eight rounds.

Will Jaime Munguia face his first-ever career defeat this Saturday night? We shall find out this Saturday night.

Canelo predicts the outcome

“I think I’m going to finish him within eight rounds, but it’s going to be a good fight,” Alvarez said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com.

“This fight is my dream fight. It’s big for Mexico”.

Canelo's heated moment with Oscar De La Hoya

During the recent press conference, Canelo and Oscar De La Hoya went back and forth:

Canelo's morning ritual

Canelo starts his day with a dip into an ice bucket.

It allows him to stay motivated to train.