Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson officially announced a sanctioned professional bout

The upcoming mega event, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, is not an exhibition fight. The outcome of the match will reflect on both fighter's professional records. According to the newly announced rules, the fight is scheduled for eight 2-minute rounds, and both fighters will be wearing 14Oz gloves.

Interestingly, Mike Tyson’s fight with Roy Jones Jr was an exhibition, which means Mike Tyson will be competing in a professional bout after 19 years. 20th July promises to be an interesting night. The co-main event is going to be an iconic rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor.

Jake Paul trolling Tommy Fury's fight

Jake Paul’s training clip

Jake Paul believes in his skills and abilities as a boxer and looks forward to proving all doubters wrong.

Mike Tyson’s training clip

Mike Tyson looks more explosive than ever before. He looks forward to putting a full stop to Jake Paul's boxing career on 20th July.