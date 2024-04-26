Devin Haney breaks silence on his loss against Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney faced a tough loss against Ryan Garcia in their highly anticipated 12-round contest. Ryan Garcia sealed a victory with a majority decision win. Devin Haney blames Ryan Garcia’s weight for his defeat. Ryan Garcia stepped into the fight 3.2 pounds over the limit of 140 pounds.

The mega event was entertaining in every department. Ryan Garcia recently revealed that the portrayal of mental health complications and tweets was nothing but an act. Devin Haney wants a rematch, but Garcia wasn’t interested in giving him the opportunity.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the near future.

Devin Haney’s Instagram’s post

“First off I wanna say..

Alhamdulillah Allah is the perfect planner and I trust his plan no matter what. I came up short but this boxing, and if anyone knows me they know that I am a true competitor, and always wanted to test my skills against the best fighters in the world.

Ryan, despite the circumstances was victorious that night and that’s fine. I do feel like weight played a role in it but only Allah knows. I would love to run it back and give the fans a FAIR fight within an agreed weight.

With that being said.. I am currently enjoying time with my family & friends as well as making up my days of Ramadan. Thank you to all my supporters & everyone involved in making this event happen. After I finish making up my days of Ramadan I will tell you guys what’s next!

I appreciate everyone that has reached out I am overwhelmed with love! I will be back better then ever InshaAllah. Thank you Oscar & Golden Boy.. Eddie Hearn & all of Matchroom.. DAZN.. Mauricio & the WBC.. & all of DHP great night of boxing Alhamdulillah”