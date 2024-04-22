Ryan Garcia reveals that he drank every night before the fight

Ryan Garcia responds to critics and explained why he was drinking every night before the fight.

by Aryan Lakhani
Ryan Garcia claims that he was drinking every night for his fight with Devin Haney because of the issues he was facing outside of boxing. He also showed up with a bottle of beer during the weight in’s but later confirmed that it was apple juice and sparkling water.

Mental instability has never failed to pervade Ryan Garcia’s life; during the build-up of the Devin Haney fight Ryan Garcia went through a mental breakdown and was unusually vocal on the internet about various things.

According to the public’s perspective, some believe it was nothing but a marketing strategy and some felt that Ryan Garcia was hit with a tough blow from life, making him mentally vulnerable.

Ryan Garcia on drinking everyday

“I don’t give a * what people say about me,” Garcia said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“I walked through the fire, and still held it down and still beat * Devin Haney, and still drank every day and still beat him. I did everything. What happened? False reality, right? I drank every single night. Went out on the first Monday and Tuesday (of fight week), and drank, drank, drank.

What happened? I won. I’m not necessarily proud of it, but I’m just saying. It was a statement to say you guys can’t really * with me. I can do whatever I want”.

Ryan Garcia on his divorce

“Look, I’m going through a lot, I went through a divorce, and a lot of * is happening to me outside my (boxing) life, and it lowkey kind of broke me, so I did what I felt like I needed to do to feel OK.I drank every day and did whatever I wanted.

I’m not proud of it at all. I just pray for my kids, and hopefully, they are OK. I hope I made them proud”.

Ryan Garcia
