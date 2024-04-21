Garcia Upsets Haney in Epic 12-Round Battle: Support and Praise Erupts for King Ryan

Last night we witnessed an outstanding fight in the super lightweight division between the current WBC champion and one of the biggest talents in the world, Devin "The Dream" Haney (31-0, 15 KOs before this fight) and the former "interim" WBC lightweight champion, Ryan " King" Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs before this fight).

This was the seventh time that these boxers met in the ring, which is a real rarity in today's boxing. So far they have had split results, with three wins each. Of course, these matches were amateur and are not included in the official score.

Before the match, Ryan Garcia experienced a great gesture when the legendary Mike "Iron" Tyson visited him in the locker room, showing his support. They exchanged a few words in a friendly tone before Garcia casually listened to the notes of the string quartet.

Former champions Evander "The Real Deal" Holyfield and Roy Jones Jr. also appeared at the match itself.

© Al Bello / Getty Images

In the first round, both boxers weighed the situation with a high guard.

Garcia managed to hit Haney with a left hook, which left him badly shaken. Haney, though shorter, pressed straight, but Garcia took advantage of his height and arm reach. In the second round, Haney took the initiative with body shots, but Garcia showed no signs of being shaken.

The referee had to separate their clinch, and Garcia already had the visible effects of the punches on the nose.

© Al Bello / getty Images

The third round started with flurries from both boxers that often ended in the clinch.

Garcia used the wedges to empty Haney's "tank". Haney was more aggressive than expected, which was a surprise to many. In the fourth round, we saw a series of clinches and extra work for the referee. Haney used direct to chastise Garcia's "philly shell" attitude.

Garcia had to move around the edges of the ring while Haney held center position. The fifth round was marked by a slowing of the pace, but Garcia still forced the clinch. It is obvious that the first round went to Garcia, while the others were close.

In the sixth round, we saw an unconventional exchange of punches, with Garcia managing to rock Haney. Haney appeared very vulnerable but managed to stay on his feet. The seventh round started slowly, but Garcia was able to land a hard left hook that dropped Haney to the floor.

The referee took away the point from Garcia, but Haney managed to rise again. The round was filled with dramatic moments. In the eighth round, Garcia was aggressive, while Haney was tired and often found himself on the edge of the ring.

Derrick James gave specific advice to Garcia to use his advantage. In the ninth round, Garcia knocked down Haney again, while the referee had to warn both of them about illegal strikes. Haney was visibly tired. The tenth round brings another takedown of Haney by Garcia.

The referee counted, but Haney managed to get up again. The crowd was on Ryan Garcia's side. The eleventh round brings a determined Garcia who wants to achieve a break. Haney seemed unsure, while Garcia was aggressive. The twelfth round sees a desperately aggressive Haney struggling to stay in the game.

Garcia tactically uses the clinch to protect his body. In the end, Garcia shows determination and wins.

© Al Bello / Getty Images

In the end, the judges score the fight in favor of Ryan Garcia, who registers his 25th professional victory.

Garcia declared, "God did it, I am His servant." He offered a rematch to his opponent. This match was of great importance because of the WBC belt, although Garcia failed to satisfy the scales. The superlight category has an upper weight limit of 63.5 kg/140 lbs.

The fight was held under the auspices of Golden Boy Promotions and the DAZN platform. The performance delivered by "King Ry" in the ring of the Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York, United States of America) resonated loudly among the fighting public, and other fighters had special words of praise for the 25-year-old boxer on social networks.

"Best trolling ever," Jorge Masvidal wrote on X, "Ryan Garcia is a superstar now," noted Cub Swanson, while Billy Quarantillo congratulated Garcia and said, "That was sick." These are just some of the messages of congratulations and support for Garcia, who continues to march towards the top.