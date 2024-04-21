Ryan Garcia pulls off a massive upset, beats Devin Haney by majority decision

A few solid left hooks is all it took Ryan Garcia to wobble Devin Haney. Ryan Garcia shocked the entire world with a tremendous boxing performance; he aced every department and scored multiple knockdowns against Devin Haney.

After 12 rounds of engaging action, the judges declared Ryan Garcia the winner by majority decision. Since Ryan Garcia failed to make weight and exceeded 3.2 pounds over the limit, Devin Haney still remains to be the champion; however, he lost his well-maintained undefeated record which is now updated to 31-1.

During the post-fight interview, Ryan Garcia agreed to give Devin Haney a rematch, but backstage, he said he was not interested in entertaining one.

Compilation of Ryan Garcia Knocking down Devin Haney three different times pic.twitter.com/iGYP5V9bMa — Best Vidz ‼️ (@live__vidz) April 21, 2024

It will be interesting to see if Ryan Garcia tries to fight Gervonta Devis for a rematch after securing this stunning victory.

Watch the entire match highlights below:

Ryan Garcia’s post-fight interview

“I knew I had control after that,” Garcia said, as quoted by boxingjunkie.usatoday.com. “It’s hard to recover after big shots.

Maybe my conditioning wasn’t the best but I got the job done. My left hook is my left hook, … I was blessed by God. When it lands, it can put you out or down”.

Devin Haney’s post-fight interview

“I’m disappointed in my performance, I showed I was a true champion, fighting after being knocked down and hurt,” Haney said as quoted by boxingjunkie.usatoday.com.

“Of course. I thought it was a close fight. I gave him a shot. It’s only right to give me a shot back [on getting a rematch]”.