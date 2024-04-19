Ryan Garcia misses weight for the Devin Haney fight!

The mega-boxing event is right around the corner and it is welcomed by drama! Fighters have made their way to the weighing scale, and shockingly, Ryan Garcia weighed 143.2 pounds! Exceeding the limit by 3.2 pounds which means that Ryan Garcia will not be able to capture the WBC super lightweight belt.

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia agree to a $500,000 per pound bet if either man is over the 140-pound limit on Friday #HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/dItboriMja — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) April 18, 2024

During the recent press conference, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney shook hands for a bet.

The terms were simple: for every pound Garcia exceeded, he would be liable to pay $500,000. Well, if the bet is actually on, Ryan Garcia will have to pay Devin Haney $1.6 million dollars.

3 pounds is nothing stop crying — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 19, 2024

The much-awaited event is almost 24 hours away, and the excitement is very high as fans can’t wait see who ends up winning the match.

According to various odd makers, Devin Haney is currently the favourite for this fight.

Ryan Garcia’s weigh in video

Rryan Garcia had a drink with him for the weigh-ins, fans are trolling him and blaming the bottle for the increased 3.2 pounds.

bro Ryan Garcia just chugged a beer during his weigh in



how is this fight still going ahead pic.twitter.com/O0umqyfifs — OOC MMA (@oocmma) April 19, 2024

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney face-off

Both fighters had a heated face-off, they are one night away from entering one of the biggest fights of their career.