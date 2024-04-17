Check out the odds for Wilder vs Zhang and Hrgovic vs Dubois

On June 1st, a highly anticipated fight will take place when Deontay Wilder will face Zhilei Zhang. Although this fight may have flown under the radar for some on the global boxing scene, it is very significant for both the fighters and the sport as a whole.

Wilder may not be in his former form anymore, and Zhang is not known as much as he deserves, but real Boxing fans can't wait for this match. This match will be part of a major event, the Matchroom vs. Queensberry match, with two powerhouse promotions each representing five fighters to fight opponents from the other side.

In this particular pairing, Zhang is represented by Warren's Queensberry Promotions, while Deontay Wilder is under the banner of Matchroom Boxing, two very "strong" promotional houses. Adding an extra layer of intrigue to this matchup is the fact that both Wilder and Zhang recently suffered losses to the same opponent, Joseph Parker.

This shared experience makes a win even more imperative for both heavyweights, especially considering their ages. Wilder is 38, while Zhang is 40, which puts them in the latter stages of their careers. Two consecutive defeats at this point could seriously damage their ambitions to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Given their current standings, this fight becomes crucial for both fighters. Zhang may lose his chance for one last shot at the title, and Wilder will further tarnish his reputation as the Bronze Bomber.

© Richard Pelham / Getty Images

According to oddsmakers, Zhang is the clear favourite, with his odds ranging from 1.45 to 1.55.

Wilder's odds, on the other hand, are significantly higher and range between 2.45 and 2.80. This tells us enough about the moment in the career of Wilder, once one of the best boxers in the world. Analyzing this data suggests that despite his impressive record and status as a former world champion, Wilder enters this fight as an underdog.

His recent performance against Parker fell short of expectations, but the same can be said for Zhang. However, the bookies seem to believe that Zhang's style could provide a challenge for Wilder and that he is the more refined boxer at the moment.

Zhang is definitely a dangerous fighter and one of the most underrated boxers of the 21st century, but Wilder should never be written off because of his great strength and knockout power. We are in for an unpredictable fight that is unlikely to go far.

In a clash between two knockout artists, every punch can be decisive.

Hrgović seeks redemption against Dubois

On the same day, June 1, Filip Hrgović will officially return to the ring in Riyadh as part of the Matchroom vs.

Queensberry: 5v5. He will face British boxer Daniel Dubois in one of five undercard bouts leading up to the main event, a light heavyweight title unification between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.

© Richard Pelham / Getty Images

Early forecasts favored Hrgović to win.

The opening odds suggest that Hrgović is heavily favored, with odds of 1/4, which translates to 1.25 in decimal form. On the other hand, his opponent's odds are 3/1, or 4.00 in decimal form. This clearly indicates that the Croat is perceived as a significantly stronger competitor in this match.

On the boxing forum boxingforum24.com, a poll was created asking users to predict the outcome of this fight. Current results show that the majority, 67% of voters, believe that Hrgović will win by a stoppage. Another 13% predict Dubois to win by stoppage.

A smaller number of users, 9%, predict a decision victory for Hrgović, while almost 8% believe that the British representative will emerge victorious in the same way. The remaining users are unsure of the final outcome.

The boxing world is preparing for two important matches on the same day, June 1. Hrgovic plays Dubois in Riyadh, while Wilder faces Zhang on the other side of the world. Both fights promise to be filled with suspense, excitement and potential upsets, sure to capture the attention of all fans of this spectacular sport.

As you know, the main match of the evening will be for the unification of the light heavyweight belts between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. But in addition to these three big matches, there will be many more interesting fights.

The other light heavyweight match on this show will be between Willy Hutchinson and Craig Richards. Hutchinson represents Warren, Richards Hearn. We will also watch the middleweight match between Hamzah Shareez and Ammo Williams.

Shareez - Warren, Williams - Hearn. Last listed in this series will be a match in which WBA featherweight champion Ray Ford will defend his belt against Nick Ball. Ford presents Matchroom, Ball Queensberry.