Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal Finally Face-Off After a 4-year wait

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal faced off in the kick-off press conference.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal Finally Face-Off After a 4-year wait
© Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC legends squared off almost after 4 years since their previous encounter inside the UFC cage. Have a look at the most awaited moment below:

Jorge Masvidal secured a win against Nate Diaz because of a doctor stoppage/TKO.

The highly anticipated rematch is scheduled to take place on 1st June. The only difference this time is that it’s a boxing match scheduled for 10 rounds. Jorge Masvidal looks forward to leaving no doubt, this will be his first-ever boxing match.

Nate Diaz has some boxing experience; he last fought Jake Paul and faced a unanimous decision loss.

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal appeared for the kick-off press conference for their upcoming fight; their face-off was unexpectedly cordial; however, it won’t be surprising to see that change as time passes.

Watch the full press conference below:

Jorge Masvidal was the first-ever BMF title holder; he vacated the belt after retiring from the UFC.

It is currently under Justin Gaethje’s possession. He will be defending it against Max Holloway in less than a few hours.

Jorge Masvidal puts the BMF belt on Justin Gaethje's shoulder

Nate Diaz Jorge Masvidal
SHARE