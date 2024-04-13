Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal Finally Face-Off After a 4-year wait

The UFC legends squared off almost after 4 years since their previous encounter inside the UFC cage. Have a look at the most awaited moment below:
Jorge Masvidal secured a win against Nate Diaz because of a doctor stoppage/TKO.
Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal face off before their boxing match on June 1 pic.twitter.com/B8XbJQbDex — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) April 13, 2024
The highly anticipated rematch is scheduled to take place on 1st June. The only difference this time is that it’s a boxing match scheduled for 10 rounds. Jorge Masvidal looks forward to leaving no doubt, this will be his first-ever boxing match.
Nate Diaz has some boxing experience; he last fought Jake Paul and faced a unanimous decision loss.
Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal appeared for the kick-off press conference for their upcoming fight; their face-off was unexpectedly cordial; however, it won’t be surprising to see that change as time passes.
Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal have no love for Jake Paul
(h/t: @HappyPunch) pic.twitter.com/4F979Qq6de — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) April 13, 2024
Watch the full press conference below:
Jorge Masvidal was the first-ever BMF title holder; he vacated the belt after retiring from the UFC.
Jorge Masvidal trashes 'diva' Nate Diaz for his list of demands to make their boxing rematch happen.
"He said he wouldn't fight unless he walked out second. Non-negotiable." pic.twitter.com/gm8YBTLITO — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 13, 2024
It is currently under Justin Gaethje’s possession. He will be defending it against Max Holloway in less than a few hours.
Jorge Masvidal puts the BMF belt on Justin Gaethje's shoulder
Jorge Masvidal was probably pissed to give Justin Gaethje the BMF beltpic.twitter.com/p12CHxhfr6 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) July 30, 2023