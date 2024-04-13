Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal Finally Face-Off After a 4-year wait

The UFC legends squared off almost after 4 years since their previous encounter inside the UFC cage. Have a look at the most awaited moment below:

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal face off before their boxing match on June 1 pic.twitter.com/B8XbJQbDex — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) April 13, 2024

Jorge Masvidal secured a win against Nate Diaz because of a doctor stoppage/TKO.

The highly anticipated rematch is scheduled to take place on 1st June. The only difference this time is that it’s a boxing match scheduled for 10 rounds. Jorge Masvidal looks forward to leaving no doubt, this will be his first-ever boxing match.

Nate Diaz has some boxing experience; he last fought Jake Paul and faced a unanimous decision loss.

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal have no love for Jake Paul



(h/t: @HappyPunch) pic.twitter.com/4F979Qq6de — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) April 13, 2024

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal appeared for the kick-off press conference for their upcoming fight; their face-off was unexpectedly cordial; however, it won’t be surprising to see that change as time passes.

Watch the full press conference below:

Jorge Masvidal trashes 'diva' Nate Diaz for his list of demands to make their boxing rematch happen.



"He said he wouldn't fight unless he walked out second. Non-negotiable." pic.twitter.com/gm8YBTLITO — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 13, 2024

Jorge Masvidal was the first-ever BMF title holder; he vacated the belt after retiring from the UFC.

It is currently under Justin Gaethje’s possession. He will be defending it against Max Holloway in less than a few hours.

Jorge Masvidal puts the BMF belt on Justin Gaethje's shoulder