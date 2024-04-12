Fury vs. Usyk Trilogy? Fury revealed his plans for the next fights until retirement

Everyone is impatient as there is a little more than a month left until the most exciting boxing spectacle of the year. In the match between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, two undefeated heavyweights meet. This is not just an ordinary match; this duel determines who will become the absolute champion of the world in the heavyweight division.

This title carries with it an extraordinary importance, especially considering the fact that in the era of four belts (WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA) the heavyweight division has not had an absolute champion since the time of Lennox Lewis.

Lewis is the last absolute heavyweight champion, holding the WBA, WBC and IBF belts at the same time, and this happened back in 1999. After him, the boxing world has not seen such a powerful and unique title hold. But now Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are at the door of history, ready to decide who will be the new heavyweight king on May 18 in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of this epic match, Tyson Fury held a press conference that generated a lot of attention. He expressed his respect for his opponent, highlighting his boxing skills and character traits, without insults or bad words. "I saw how the media wrote that this is a fight on a personal level between me and Usyk.

Nothing is personal here, it's pure business. I don't hate him, and he doesn't hate me. He is a good husband and a believer in God, I respect him as a man. As a fighter, he was the absolute cruiserweight champion of the world and unified several titles in the heavyweight division.

Everyone must respect his achievements. He is a good fighter and I have a tough challenge ahead of me, but I believe in my abilities. But that doesn't mean you need to say how bad Usyk is if he loses to me. Whoever I beat, even champions like Wladimir Klitschko or Wilder, they were all called bad fighters after losing to me.

Please don't say that about Usyk after he beats him, because he's not that,'' said Tyson Fury. While the atmosphere at the press conference was polite and respectful, there was no shortage of moments when Fury showed off his distinctive style.

Fury rejected the idea that Klitschko, with whom Fury previously fought and stripped him of his belt in 2015, could offer useful advice to Usyk. And after one statement, the whole hall burst into laughter.

"That will be useful advice - how to lose to the 'Gypsy King'

How can he give anybody any advice. If he had any advice, he would have used it against me. It was a one-way boxing match," Fury said. . During the press conference, there were moments where Tyson Fury declared that he could defeat Usyk even if he appeared with 160 kilograms, after drinking seven liters of beer, but surely Fury himself is aware that he will face a difficult test on May 18.

Despite his confidence and humor, Fury is aware of the weight of the challenge that awaits him on May 18. The challenge presented by Usyk is not something that Fury takes lightly, he is aware of how good a fighter the Ukrainian is, as he himself confirmed at this conference.

The outcome of this bout will have far-reaching consequences for heavyweight boxing and future fights within that division.

Fury is not the type of fighter to hide his intentions, but has made it clear that he already has plans in mind for the next ten fights. "Gipsy King" is currently preparing for this historic fight with Usyk, going through the second training camp.

The postponement of the originally planned date due to a cut he sustained during sparring presented a challenge, but Fury remained adamant he would be ready to fight. Although his last fight against Francis Ngannou left a lot of room for debate, Fury is confident in his form and determination to win all four belts in Saudi Arabia.

He revealed to TNT Sports the potential 10 fights he could do that would see him retire. "Usyk, Usyk, 'AJ,' 'AJ,' if they don't beat him in the meantime, then I might knock out Dubois if he stays up there. Then it's Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker, that's seven.

Then some America and Deontay Wilder that's eight and then Agit Kabayel," Fury said. Someone suggested the young rising star Moses Itauma for the tenth pairing, which he immediately denied. "No, definitely not, do you think I'm stupid? The last one will probably be a trilogy with Usyk or something," Fury concluded.