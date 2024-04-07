Jaime Munguia ready to dethrone Canelo: “Possibility of a knockout will be there”

The undefeated Jaime Munguia wants the world to know that he has earned the opportunity to fight Canelo. The mega event is scheduled to take place on 4th May. Canelo might be stepping into one of the toughest tests of his career; boxing fans are eagerly waiting to see how Canelo ends up performing against Jaime Munguia.

A win allows Jaime Munguia to snatch everything away from Canelo (his 4 super middleweight titles). On the flip side, a win for Canelo will play a strong role in silencing naysayers and critics who have been questioning his recent opponents and labelling them as easy ones.

Canelo's training clip for the Jaime Munguia fight

Canelo Alvarez smashing the pads in training today for the Jaime Munguia fight on May 4th…



[ @Canelo] pic.twitter.com/A86j56xWxh — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 2, 2024

Jaime Munguia on fighting Canelo

Recently, Jaime Munguia shared his thoughts on fighting Canelo and explained how he’s ready to give his all.

“We’re going to have to be very careful and very smart because we know he punches really good, and he has a good defense. But as I said before, I do believe it’s going to be a great fight,” Munguia said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com.

“This was not given, it was earned and with a lot of work. That’s what a lot of fighters have not done, respect the work”.

Jaime Munguia on the outcome of his match with Canelo

“I do believe I’m pushing, and I’m giving you my word that I’m going to do my best to get him to fight with me.

At this point, I don’t really know, but the possibility of a knockout will be there. Whenever you are in the ring, anything can happen. We’re looking at people with different styles. Someone who is fast, someone who has good defense. We’re still looking for somebody in a group of people. Not just one”.