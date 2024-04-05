David Benavidez expresses frustration for the Canelo fight: “What have you proved?”

David Benavidez continues to show agony towards Canelo as he thinks Canelo is ducking him. Benavidez claims that Canelo is demanding approximately around 150 – 200 million dollars to fight. At this point, fans and boxing experts are also leaning in David Benavidez’s favour because discussions have been going on for a long time, and the verbal/contractual exchanges have not translated into anything concrete.

Canelo is scheduled to fight Jamie Munguia on 4th May. On the flip side, David Benavidez is expected to fight Oleksandr Gvosdyk on 22nd June.

‼️ Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin and David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk will take place on the same card, Benavidez has now confirmed. Tank has indicated that this event will be on June 22nd at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. [@FreshAndFitPod] pic.twitter.com/L5as6MebhO — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 4, 2024

The winner of that fight will most probably face Artur Beterbiev or Dmitry Bivol.

If David Benavidez gets to that stage and beats either Beterbiev or Bivol, then perhaps Canelo will feel more pressure to fight Benavidez unless David Benavidez was right about Canelo being scared.

David Benavidez on his future plans

Recently on FreshandFit, David Benavdiez shared his thoughts on fighting Canelo.

“Now I’m at the doorstep of something big,” Benavidez said as quoted by boxingnews24.com. “I’m fighting for another title in another weight class. So by the time this fight is done, I’m going to have four of those, and we’re still trying to look for that Canelo fight”.

David Benavidez explains why he thinks Canelo is not accepting the fight

“Canelo is with this bull * ‘He needs to be respectful.’ I’m not going to bow my knee to nobody because I’ve earned my shot for the belts,The only reason this fight isn’t happening is because he wants 150 to 200 million, which is absurd.

Not even the promotional company makes money like that. That’s basically him telling me he’s scared. I try not to say too much because if I say he’s scared, people say I’m a hater. ‘What have you proved?’ I have three belts.

I’m the #1 contender. I don’t need to prove. I’ve beat the people that tell me to beat so I can fight for the title, I’ve done that over and over again. I’ve been the mandatory for three years. That has never happened. Canelo is the money man right now. I just want to give the best fights to the fans”.