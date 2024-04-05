Fury confident as he prepares for Usyk: Fury vs Wilder III is the best fight ever

Considering the best heavyweight match can be said to be a subjective question due to the rich history of this sport and some spectacular matches. Every lover of this sport will have their own opinion based on personal preferences and impressions left by the key fights.

The history of the heavyweight division is full of legendary fights, and choosing the best among them can be a challenging task. Depending on the state and region, in the USA they often like to recall the epic duels of the fifties, such as those between Rocky Marciano and Joe Walcott, which marked the eruption of the heavyweight division and ushered in a new era in the world of boxing.

Marciano was a symbol of indestructible will and uncompromising determination, while Walcott represented subtlety and technique in the ring. But, without a doubt, the 1960s and 1970s produced some of the most memorable moments in the history of the heavyweight division.

A legend like Muhammad Ali not only changed the sport of boxing itself with his style and personality, but also established new standards for what it means to be a boxer. His epic battles with Joe Frazier, known as the "Thrilla in Manila" and the "Rumble in the Jungle", became synonymous with heavyweight boxing excellence and excellence in the ring.

These fights represent a part of the overall human cultural heritage, and it is difficult for anyone in any part of the world not to know about Muhammad Ali. Of course, we can't forget the nineties, which witnessed incredible ups and downs in a tough division.

Mike Tyson, with his explosive power and incredible speed, dominated the boxing world, tearing down everything in front of him like a hurricane. His bouts with Evander Holyfield remain etched in the collective consciousness of boxing fans, especially the famous match where Holyfield lost an ear after being bitten by Tyson.

The Gypsy King confident and soon ready for sparring

And then we come to the 21st century, with new greats who have defined this era of heavyweight boxing. One of them, Tyson Fury, stood out with his unique style and very interesting nature.

He represents an ordinary Brit who just likes to fight. His trilogy with Deontay Wilder has become a modern classic, with the third fight etched in the memory of many boxing fans. Their third bout was the most important and interesting, with five knockdowns.

Tyson Fury not at all modestly stated during his preparations for the upcoming bout against Usyk: "Fury-Wilder III, it's the best heavyweight fight that ever happened," the "Gypsy King" bluntly told Queensberry Promotions' YouTube channel.

© Al Bello / Getty Images

The decider of Fury's trilogy with Wilder, with a cumulative five knockdowns, is undoubtedly one of the most exciting we have witnessed in the heavyweight division of the 21st century, yet the question is whether it is the best fight of all time.

Frank Warren, a well-known boxing promoter, commented on this statement and said that Fury vs Wilder 3 was definitely the best fight he had ever seen live, and then added that he watched many good fights on TV as a child.

Capetillo confirms Fury vs Usyk match in May

Speaking to Betway, the man in charge of cuts, Jorge Capetillo, stated that there are minor issues but that Fury should be ready for May 18 and the big fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

"The fight will take place in May, so he should be back sparring in two or three weeks, but the good thing is that he was active recently in the fight against Francis Ngannou, this fight will be easier because he stayed in the gym.

The activity is key and that's his advantage for the fight. There's always the possibility of a wound opening up during the fight, but Tyson has to do what he does best, use his distance and reach, don't try to knock him out with one punch, but set him up for a big punch using with fake moves, footwork and IQ in the ring.

It's all about good timing, reach and his best footwork for the fight." Then he explained a little more optimistically that Fury has already completed two thirds of his recovery and that he will soon start sparring. "It takes about 90 days for the wound to heal completely, but it's been 60 or more days since the cut so I'm sure with the right treatment he should be ready for May 18th and could start light sparring soon. He'll probably be ready for sparring in the next few weeks."