Malik Scott blames 'Ayahuasca' for Wilder defeat: 'It reduces the violence in you'

Deontay Wilder, the "Bronze Bomber", who was once synonymous with brute strength and merciless knockouts, is now at a turning point in his career. After his loss to Joseph Parker, his status changed, and many wondered what led to such a turnaround.

His trainer, Malik Scott, recently offered an unexpected explanation for Wilder's performance, claiming that ayahuasca consumption may have played a role. "Deontay has a killer instinct in him that you can't suppress, but he was enjoying ayahuasca.

I don't think it matched the attitude that was needed in the ring because, as he said himself, it made him happy and made him understand less and softer things in life," Scott told InstantCasinos. Namely, his trainer claims that the famous ayahuasca calms a person down, and Wilder needs to be enraged in the ring in order to achieve top performances."

"When you're in it, violence isn't your top priority, and for a boxer in the ring, violence absolutely has to be your top priority.

Violence wasn't his top priority for Deontay that night, and I think that's why he lost. He's a killer, he's violent, and he wants to hurt you with his shots, but that kind of Deontay didn't show up that night, he couldn't pull the trigger." Ayahuasca, a drink with psychoactive properties, is often mentioned in the public as a means for deep introspective journeys into one's own consciousness.

In the traditional indigenous cultures of South and Central America, ayahuasca has been used for centuries in rituals and ceremonies. However, in the modern world, the popularity of ayahuasca is growing, especially among people seeking spiritual enlightenment or seeking to heal emotional trauma.

Before the Parker fight, Wilder spoke openly about his experiences with ayahuasca, describing them as transformative and spiritually enlightening. He claimed that ayahuasca did not diminish his aggressiveness or competitiveness, but Scott claims otherwise.

Ayahuasca is very popular in South America and it can be said that there is a branch of tourism where people come again and again for these "therapies" where you attend sessions with more people where a local shaman performs traditional rituals.

Many people say that then he discovers his true self and is never the same again.

Scott points out that Wilder, consuming ayahuasca, became content and less aggressive.

According to Scott, aggressiveness is key in the boxing ring, and Wilder's performance against Parker showed a lack of that aggressiveness. However, the question arises as to why the head coach allowed his fighter to attend the "ritual" at all before such an important match and a respectable opponent.

This controversial claim by Scott raises many questions about the impact of psychoactive substances on athletes and their performance. The question arises whether the consumption of ayahuasca could have really affected Wilder's aggressiveness and motivation in the ring or is it just an attempt to find an excuse for defeat.

However, we have to be skeptical of Scott's claims that he saw a "fall" in his fighter's career. Aggression in the ring is primarily the result of training, mental preparation and killer instinct, and the statement itself seems frivolous.

The question is whether ayahuasca can really change an individual's personality and attitudes, even in the short term, and why would anyone go to such rituals at all if they are aware of that fact. Although ayahuasca and other psychoactive substances are known for their potential for alleged spiritual healing and introspection, there is also the risk of negative physical, mental and emotional consequences.

Scott's claim also opens up a debate about the role of coaches in the preparation of athletes. Coaches play a key role in guiding, motivating and preparing athletes for competition, but can they really control all aspects of their athletes' lives, including their personal choices such as the consumption of psychoactive substances? This issue isn't just limited to Deontay Wilder and Malik Scott.

More and more athletes are exploring alternative methods to improve performance and achieve mental endurance, including the consumption of psychoactive substances such as ayahuasca or marijuana. Mike Tyson, Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor and many others publicly promote and consume marijuana, which was recently de-labeled "taboo".

Although marijuana is relatively pronounced and known, there is a lack of scientific research on the impact of ayahuasca on sports performance and the health of athletes. The question is whether boxing organizations should regulate the use of substances such as ayahuasca in order to protect the health of their athletes.