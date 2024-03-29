Usyk's camp doubts that Fury will enter the ring this time: We want all 4 belts

Usyk's promoter, Alex Krassyuk, is still unsure if his fighter will face the 'King of the Gypsies' in the highly anticipated showdown. This fight has already suffered one delay when Fury suffered a deep cut in sparring, which required stitches.

Responsibility for the injury has been attributed to his sparring partner Smakici, and the delay has sparked much speculation about Fury's mental state and his fitness for the fight in May. Krassyuk expressed concern over the first delay and wondered if there would be more unplanned obstacles that would hinder this long-awaited match.

Fans of the noble discipline have been eagerly awaiting the first unification of the heavyweight titles since way back in 1999 when the legendary Lennox Lewis succeeded. Given Fury's history of withdrawing from fights, Krassyuk is cautious and he doesn't want to say anything ahead of time.

Turki Alalshikh, an important figure in the boxing world, has made it clear to Fury that he will face serious financial consequences if he pulls out of the upcoming Pay Per View event again. Alalshikh is the new big name in the world of boxing, which is pouring huge funds into the promotion of Saudi Arabia as the capital of the sport, and Fury is aware of the influence this man has on the entire boxing scene.

This warning put additional pressure on Fury to appear in the ring and fight for his reputation and career. Despite this warning, Krassyuk remains cautious and does not take Fury's decision to fight as a given. In giving his thoughts on the fight, Krassyuk highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the fight itself, taking into account Fury's history of backing out of scheduled bouts.

Even if the fight does happen, Krassyuk is not convinced that Fury will be able to withstand an opponent like Usyk, especially after possibly losing the first fight. Speaking to WBN about the fight, he gave his thoughts on the showdown.

© Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

"Theoretically, the rematch should happen before the end of 2024.

However, we all know that Tyson is not the best in the world when it comes to rematches. And after losing it to Usyk in the first fight, you cannot predict his behavior. I say this, but I have no guarantees that will the first fight even take place.

The man has already retired four times in a row. We've even decided to stop all jokes and criticism to keep his confidence up" said Krassyuk and added that the world simply needs to see that match and that it is unfair of Fury because he is postponing the match without any real reasons.

He was then asked if he had a contingency plan if Fury pulled out. "Usyk's goal is to get the fourth belt in the heavyweight division and unify all the titles. After this mission is accomplished, other options can be considered." When it comes to the possibility of new postponements or Fury's eventual retirement, Krassyuk points out that Usyk's goal remains the same - to win the fourth belt in the heavyweight division and unify all titles, but for that they need the owner of that fourth belt that is missing.

Tony Bellew sure of victory for Fury

The match between Usyk and Fury is approaching, and many fighters and people from the world of boxing are analyzing this upcoming match. Tony Bellew believes that this is Fury's opportunity to make his name among the greatest in history and he will take advantage of it.

"I still think Tyson Fury underestimated Ngannou, and to be honest, it was all a circus." He was a bit carried away by it all. He's in great shape right now, but yes, Ngannou sent him to the floor and yes, we've seen him in the past not match smaller fighters.

But he knows what he's getting himself into against Usyk. Tyson Fury knows that his statue will someday be among the biggest if he wins, and we haven't had an absolute champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. He will be ready for May 18.

He will be ready to take his place among the sport's greats,'' Bellew told Spinbet. We only hope that this time there will be no unforeseen situations and that this historic match will finally take place, and it would be nice to finally have an absolute champion after almost 25 years.

Tyson Fury is definitely not afraid of the fight, but he is probably waiting to get in the right shape because he has visibly neglected himself in the last few months, which was obvious against Ngannou.