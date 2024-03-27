Devin Haney on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: “He brings a lot of eyeballs”

© Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Devin Haney isn’t against Jake Paul, as most people are; he can foresee the bright side of his endeavours. Jake Paul has publicized the sport of boxing on an incomprehensible level. Apart from competing against big names, he has played a significant role in entertaining millions around the world.

He has surpassed boundaries and limits just to show that the only limit in life is the one that we set for ourselves. Jake Paul will be fighting Mike Tyson on 20th July; this fight has been heavily criticized. However, some people are more focused on the brighter side of it.

Devin Haney understands Jake Paul’s boxing endeavours and has nothing negative to say about it .

Devin Haney on Jake Paul’s influence to boxing

In a recent interview with Fight Hype, Devin Haney shared his thoughts on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.

“We know what type of fighter Jake Paul is. Jake Paul is an influencer, but he brings a lot of eyeballs to the sport of boxing. That’s what he does. He makes the biggest events happen in boxing. That’s a big event,” Haney said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com.

“The world knows what kind of fight it is, and we know why he’s doing it, but you cannot knock Jake Paul. That’s why he got into it. That’s what he does,. We know what type of fighter Jake Paul is. Jake Paul is an influencer, but he brings a lot of eyeballs to the sport of boxing.

That’s what he does. He makes the biggest events happen in boxing. That’s a big event. The world knows what kind of fight it is, and we know why he’s doing it, but you cannot knock Jake Paul. That’s why he got into it.

That’s what he does”.

Devin Haney on exhibition bouts

“I think it’s an exhibition match [Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson]. They’ll go in there and have some fun, make a lot of money, and make it make sense for each other,”