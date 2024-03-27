Devin Haney predicts an early finish against Ryan Garcia: “He gets very anxious”

© Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Devin Haney is aware of Ryan Garcia’s vulnerabilities and can foresee finishing him in the earlier rounds. They will square off against each other on 20th April at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Devin Haney knows Ryan Garcia like no other opponent because of their history.

Ryan Garcia got back in the winning column after facing his first-ever career defeat against Gervonta Davis. A significant win could allow him to demand a rematch. Devin Haney believes Ryan Garcia will showcase his aggressive side earlier on in the fight.

Devin Haney is ready to use that to his benefit and counteract accordingly. Interestingly, Devin Haney is eyeing a match with Teofimo Lopez after facing Ryan Garcia.

Devin Haney on Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney recently spoke about Ryan Garcia’s weak areas and explained how he looks forward to using it to his advantage.

“The world is going to see how easy I make this fight look,” Haney said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com. “We know what Ryan is going to do. He’s going to come in and try to put the pressure and get wild like we’ve seen him do before.

We’ve seen Ryan make a lot of mistakes, and he gets very anxious. That’s for me to capitalize on. The world will see, Ryan is going to come out wild and run into something early, and I’m going to hurt him early.

The same thing with Regis".

Devin Haney on his next fight

“I want to make the biggest fights happen, we’ve got Teofimo Lopez. We’ve got Matias. Those are the top guys in the weight class right now, but we never know. It’s definitely got to make sense, but those are the guys that excite me,”