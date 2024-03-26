Frank Warren predicts Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: “He will knock him out”

© Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

The highly anticipated heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will finally take place on 18th May. This fight went through a lot of hurdles and unnecessary delays. However, if either Fury or Usyk pulls out from this fight, be it for any reason, they will be liable to pay a hefty fine of $10 million.

People have mixed opinions about the outcome of this event; Frank Warren believes Tyson Fury will knock out Oleksandr Usyk. Both fighters are currently undefeated, but on 18th May, one of their ‘0’ is going to vanish from their professional boxing records.

The winner of this fight could most probably end up facing Anthony Joshua next. On the other hand, Critiques brutally criticized Tyson Fury after his recent performance against Francis Ngannou. After watching that fight, people have lost hope in Tyson Fury’s skills and abilities as a fighter.

This fight may turn out to be the toughest test in both the fighter's career. But only one fighter's hand will be raised on 18th May.

Frank Warren on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

In a recent interview, Frank Warren explained why he thinks Tyson Fury will remain victorious.

“I felt he could stop him when the contract was signed,” Warren said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com.“He [Fury] was training very hard and he got cut. What is the difference between this and going back into his training camp again is obviously, he’s had a couple of weeks out, but he’s not had to go in there losing weight, He’s on weight, which means you’re going to get speed, you’re going to get power, and you’re going to get vintage Tyson Fury in that ring. He will knock him out”.