Mike Perry calls out Jake Paul for a BKFC fight: “he’ll cry and run away”

Mike Perry is in the hunt for the Paul brothers after fulfilling his role as the backup fighter on both Logan Paul and Jake Paul’s events. Mike Perry wants to fight Jake Paul inside the BKFC ring. Jake Paul will soon show up against Mike Tyson on 20th July.

It will be interesting to see if Jake Paul will entertain a boxing match with MMA fighters. Mike Tyson will be marked as Jake Paul’s 4th consecutive opponent, who is a professional boxer. Jake mentioned hosting massive PPV events in the future, so it would be fair to assume that he will fight MMA fighters again at some point in his career.

Mike Perry will be facing Thiago Alves inside the BKFC ring on 27th April at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Mike Perry on fighting Jake Paul

In a recent interview with TMZ, Mike Perry shared his thoughts on fighting Jake Paul.

“In BKFC? Jake Paul,” Perry said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “If he hurts Mike Tyson, let me get that, bro. Yes, but he’s not doing bareknuckle, but I wouldn’t put it past Jake Paul because he’s been doing stuff that people would say he’s afraid of and things like that.

And that’s partly what drew me to bareknuckle was that so many were worried about it, or afraid of it, and I’m like, ‘It seems real to me.’ So Jake, man, definitely issuing you a challenge: If you get through Mike Tyson, test yourself for real and let’s have a street fight”.

Mike Perry on Jake Paul fighting Ryan Bourland

“* Jake, yeah, he’s got some (talent), but I’d like to say I’m beating him as fast as he’s beating these taxi drivers, especially bareknuckle. I’ll hurt him, and he’ll cry and run away and cower in the corner in the fetal position”.