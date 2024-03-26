Ben Askren: Before the match with Jake Paul I thought he was bad, but he is very good

© Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Jake Paul has once again taken the world of combat sports by storm with the announcement of his next match. This time, the legend Mike Tyson, who is approaching the sixth decade of his life, stands against him. But the question is whether this match will be held as a professional showdown or just as an exhibition, which is a detail that still remains unknown.

The news about this match was not approved by many fans, and the reasons are multiple. Many don't want to see a legend like Tyson go down in front of Jake Paul's punches. Recently, Ben Askren recalled his match with Jake and gave his thoughts on Paul's boxing abilities.

The fact that Askren, an experienced fighter, acknowledged Paul's boxing prowess only adds to the doubts about the outcome of the match with Tyson. Askren stated on the JAXXON podcast: "I had no intention of fighting Jake, I was just typing on Twitter like everyone else.

But then they called me and offered me a fight, it seemed fun. I had hip surgery and I didn't train. I called doctor, got permission and started training." His words about Paul as a boxer surprised many: "I was hoping he wouldn't be good, I thought he was nothing special.

I planned to survive the first two rounds, thinking he would wear himself out and then I would beat him. But it turned out that is really good, which is not good. He beat Anderson Silva, beat Woodley twice and even a professional boxer."

© Al Bello / Getty Images

Given these statements, many wondered what exactly to expect from the match between Tyson and Paul.

Ariel Helwani's recent statement suggests that it will be a professional match and not just an exhibition. It's a detail that didn't sit well with many. After all, if this match ends in Tyson's defeat, it would surely tarnish his legendary career and legacy.

If the loss were to remain on Paul's resume, it would look extremely bad for the young fighter. Thoughts on the outcome of this match are flooding boxing circles and fans around the world. Will the experienced Tyson be able to stop the young and ambitious Jake Paul, or will Paul once again surprise the world of martial arts with his skill and tenacity? Analysts are divided in their forecasts.

Some believe that Tyson's experience and instincts will not be able to be surpassed, while others believe that Paul's youth, strength and tenacity is a decisive advantage. Given Paul's track record in boxing, including wins over experienced opponents, it's hard to ignore his potential to surprise.

Cormier thinks Paul loses even if he wins

UFC legend and MMA analyst Daniel Cormier believes that Paul's fans could turn against him if he manages to overcome the much older Tyson, who will be 58 years old when he steps into the ring with Paul.

“Mike Tyson will be there for almost 60 years! Bro, he's 15 years older than me, almost," Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “Can you just beat Mike Tyson? He is in a lose-lose situation.

© Al Bello / Getty Images

“I don't know if he thought about this as much as he probably should have.

If you just go out there and beat up Mike Tyson, everybody's going to be really mad at you. If he knocks Mike out, if he just goes through Mike Tyson, it might be over, bro”. Mike Tyson is a boxing icon whose career is full of incredible moments and impressive victories.

His technique, speed and strength remained unforgettable in the collective memory of martial arts fans around the world. But with age comes a drop in form, and the question is how ready Tyson is to deal with the challenges that a meeting with Jake Paul brings.

The commentator of the world's largest MMA promotion, Joe Rogan, also highlighted the scientific approaches and equipment used by top athletes today, such as, for example, electrostimulation muscle recovery. He points out that today's science can significantly influence the fact that the big age difference is felt as little as possible.

"That guy can hurt you!" said Rogan and pointed out that no one can predict this match because Jake Paul is not a typical opponent. His transformation from YouTube star to serious boxer is impressive in itself. Despite skeptics who initially saw him as a passing phenomenon in the world of boxing, Paul has proven his dedication and ability to compete at a high level.

There is no doubt that Rogan is convinced that Tyson has the upper hand over the young Paul, and we can't wait to see if he is right on July 20th.