Canelo happy to face Jamie Munguia next: “Gonna be a big party for Mexico”

© Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Canelo Alvarez will make his first appearance of the year against Jamie Munguia on 4th May at the T-Mobile Arena. It's Mexico vs Mexico; this fight promises to be one of the most thrilling fights of the year. Jamie Munguia has a well-maintained undefeated record of 43-0; a win could marked as a memorable one because Canelo was always his idol.

After working hard and surpassing all hurdles, the idol is now a rival. Canelo recognizes that he has an arduous task ahead, but the idea of being challenged makes him thrive for more. On 4th May, one will fall, and one will rise; it will be interesting to see if Jamie Munguia can extend his winning streak against one of the best Mexican boxers in the world.

Canelo was right when he said "The fans are going to be the biggest winners on May 4".

Canelo on fighting Jamie Munguia

During a recent press conference, Canelo explained why he looks forward to fighting Jamie Munguia.

“This fight is a great source of pride for me, because it’s all about Mexico,” Alvarez said, as quoted by boxingjunkie.usatoday.com. “I’m proud to have my country featured this way in front of the whole world.

The fans are going to be the biggest winners on May 4, and we invite everyone to what’s gonna be a big party for Mexico. Jaime Munguia is a respectful person and a great fighter who’s earned this fight again and again, everyone will see how great this fight is for Mexico on May 4.

Munguia is a disciplined fighter who hits hard. He’s a power puncher, and I like a challenge. I want to face fighters who are hungry like I am. He’s a fighter who can give the fans the show they deserve”.

Jamie Munguia on fighting Canelo

“Canelo has always been a source of pride and motivation for me,” Munguia said, as quoted by boxingjunkie.usatoday.com.

“I used to say when I was coming up in the sport that I want to be like him, and now we get a chance to face him and hopefully be where he is soon. We’re ready for this stage, we’re ready for everything and we’re going to have a great fight that night”.