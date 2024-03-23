Paul vs. Tyson: Dana White and McGregor make fun of Jake

© Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

The fight between YouTuber-boxer Jake Paul (9-1) and boxing legend Mike Tyson (50-6) is scheduled for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and promises to be a spectacular event. The fight will be broadcast live on Netflix, giving it an added dose of accessibility and record-breaking potential.

The news was received by the public with great excitement, but also criticism, which was in smaller numbers. Conor McGregor, a well-known MMA fighter, has expressed skepticism about the fight, calling it "a bit weird" and claiming that public interest is low.

Jake Paul strongly disputed McGregor's assessment, noting that the social media numbers for the Tyson fight exploded and far exceeded those for McGregor's Michael Chandler announcement. McGregor probably identified his personal opinion with everyone, but really Paul is right, and the hype that was created around this match cannot be compared to any professional boxing match.

"So, Conor, you say interest in the fight is low, but the last fight you announced had 1,000 articles written in a matter of days," Paul said on his 'B/S with Jake Paul' podcast, adding: "In that same period, 10,000 articles were written about the Paul vs.

Tyson fight." He didn't stop there talking about the popularity of the fight expressed in numbers: "This is, in my opinion, the greatest fight the world will ever see," Paul declared. He believes that the fight with Tyson, the icon of boxing, will only contribute to the popularization of the sport and attract a new audience.

Paul dismissed the criticism and jealousy from boxing circles, arguing that his fight with Tyson is good for the sport as a whole. We remind you that there were statements by famous boxers and YouTubers that Paul was boxing like an old man, but after the video of Tyson from the gym and his punching training, it seems that the discrediting of the boxing legend has dropped significantly.

"No fight has ever achieved these numbers in terms of head-to-head views and Instagram views. Just on our main pages, there's like 50 to 60 million Instagram views on both of our posts, not to mention every other sports site that has posted it.

It's never happened in the history of the sport, to reach those numbers. So this is, in my opinion, the greatest fight the world will ever see." Paul claims that a fight with such a famous and successful person like Tyson will only help in the growth and promotion of boxing and cannot spoil the overall image of boxing.

"There's no reason for them to be jealous. I understand people are jealous, but this is helping the sport of boxing. Isn't that what people should want to see - getting more kids into the gym, bringing two generations together, doing it on the biggest stage possible? Why is it getting old? pundits like Conor still trying to hate why are you trying to put people down? Your ego is so big?" Although the fight will be free to all Netflix subscribers, Paul is confident that more people will watch it than McGregor's fight against Floyd Mayweather, which holds the record for the second highest purchase of live boxing broadcasts of all time.

© Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

"It's going to be more watched, a thousand percent - it's definitely going to be more watched.

Obviously, it's going to be free, so we can't compare pay-per-view numbers," Paul said. Tyson, known by the nickname "Iron Mike", left an indelible mark on the world of boxing. During his 20-year career, he won 50 victories, of which 44 were by knockout, and suffered only 6 defeats.

His last professional fight was in 2005, and he has since retired from active sports. Paul, on the other hand, is only in the early stages of his professional boxing career. So far, he has registered 9 wins (6 by knockout) and 1 loss.

His fighting tactics and choice of opponents have often been the target of criticism from martial arts fans. Some believe that he fights only with "YouTubers" and former athletes of other disciplines, and not with real boxers.

His latest decision to face the 30-year-old Tyson has been met with further negative comments. Many believe that it is an unfair fight and that Paul has no chance against the experienced Tyson. UFC president Dana White commented on the fight: "It's going to be a big age difference between the two of them.

Paul fought a kid his age and lost. Mike's a grown man, he can do whatever he wants, and I I won't interfere. Jake wants to make money. The people who follow Jake Paul don't buy into his fights. So we can conclude that Paul has to fight people who can actually sell the pay-per-view." Regardless of criticism, this fight arouses great public interest.

Many are curious to see if Paul will be able to surpass the legendary Tyson or if Tyson will prove that he is still the king of the ring.