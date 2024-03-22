Jake Paul reacts to Conor McGregor’s statement about the Mike Tyson fight: “Jealous”

© Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Jake Paul received a neutral response for announcing his fight with Mike Tyson. Critiques ruthlessly highlighted how Mike Tyson is 57 years old and that this fight is nothing but a disgrace to the sport of boxing. Conor McGregor reacted by saying ‘there’s low interest’.

‼️ Conor McGregor gives his thoughts on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson pic.twitter.com/RKtBg6EgKB — IFN (@IfnBoxing) March 9, 2024

In response, Jake Paul wants everyone to know that this is the biggest fight of the century and that the naysayers are jealous of his massive achievement.Jake Paul believes in himself and can foresee beating Mike Tyson in spite of how impossible it may appear to be for the majority of the crowd.

Jake Paul on Conor McGregor’s statement

Recently on his own podcast (B/S w Jake Paul), Jake Paul responded to Conor McGregor’s reaction to his fight with Mike Tyson. “So, Conor, you’re saying that interest is low for the fight but the last fight you announced, there was 1,000 articles written in a multiple-day span, people talking about your last fight,” Paul said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “In that same multiple-day span, there was 10,000 articles written about (Paul vs.

Tyson). No fight ever has done these numbers in terms of faceoff views, Instagram reels. Just on our main pages alone, it’s like 50, 60 million Instagram views on both of our posts – not to mention every single other sports page posting it.

That’s never happened in the history of the sport to reach those numbers. So this is, in my mind, the biggest fight the world will ever see”.

Jake Paul on people feeling jealous

“There’s no reason for them to be jealous, I get that people are jealous, but this is helping the sport of boxing.

Isn’t that what people should want to see – getting more kids into the gyms, spanning two generations together, doing it on the biggest scale possible? When the old heads like Conor are still trying to hate, why are you trying to pull people down? Your ego is that (big)?”.