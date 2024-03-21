Michael Bisping predicts Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz: "I do not see much changing"

© Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal has put a huge smile on fans' faces after he announced the rematch with Nate Diaz. Both fighters previously faced each other in 2019; Jorge Masvidal won that match via TKO/doctor stoppage. The rematch is going to be a boxing clash scheduled for 10 rounds at 175 pounds.

The match will take place on 1st June at Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Fans and MMA experts have a neutral prediction for this fight. However, Michael Bisping can foresee history repeating. He thinks Jorge Masvidal will claim a win against Nate Diaz in the boxing rematch because of his striking dominance.

Jorge Masvidal's main motive is to clear all the doubts that emerged from his previous encounter with Nate Diaz.

The spectators thought that the doctor's stoppage was an unfair call, and if it wasn't for it, the outcome of the match would have been different.

Michael Bisping on Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz

In a recent YouTube video, Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz.

"Now, in terms of who I think wins this fight, I have already alluded to it, I've got Masvidal winning this one," Bisping said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "He won the first one. The first one was kind of a beatdown.

Yeah, it was stopped with a cut, but the cut came because Masvidal was all over him. He was faster, he was more powerful, and he was more technical, and I do not see much changing."

Michael Bisping on Nate Diaz

"Nate Diaz isn't a bad striker, but he's a better jiu-jitsu guy, he's a far better mixed martial artist.

… He's a boxer with jiu-jitsu but not the best boxer, not the fastest, not the quickest, and the version we saw against Jake Paul, he was a bit out of shape, as well. He struggled a little bit, and he did hit the canvas."