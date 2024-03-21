Undefeated Hrgovic vs. Dubois in Saudi Arabia: Fury-Usyk also possible

© Richard Pelham / Getty Images

Filip Hrgovic (17-0, 14 KOs) is proving to be a serious player on the world boxing scene, confirming his reserve role in the top fight for the absolute heavyweight champion between Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) and Oleksandr Usyk (21 -0, 14 KO).

In an exhaustive interview with Tru School Sports after an intense training session, "El Animal" revealed his strategy and made no secret of his ambitions. While the world of boxing is excitedly approaching May 18, the date of big decisions, Hrgović is constantly raising himself to a higher level of training.

A possible injury to Fury or Usyk would mean the chance of a lifetime for the Croatian boxer - entering the ring against one of the best in the world in a mega-match that would be remembered for decades. It would also be the realization of Hrgović's long-standing dream of winning the world championship.

"I'm ready, it's written in black and white in my contract," Hrgović emphasized, a message that leaves no room for doubt. "If one of them gives up, I enter the ring fully prepared. I am currently fighting various sparring partners who prefer counter-guard." Hrgović's statement about sparring with boxers who fight in a counter style is probably not accidental.

He and his team are aware that if Fury pulls out, he could face Usyk, a boxer who almost exclusively uses counter-guard. This is just one of the indicators of Hrgović's seriousness and thorough approach to the opportunities that are presented to him.

However, Hrgović's focus is not only on titles and victories.

He also expressed his full solidarity with the Ukrainian people and condemned Russian aggression. "I cannot remain indifferent to what is happening in Ukraine. My thoughts are with all the people suffering in this cruel war," he said full of emotion.

The undefeated fighter said that he doesn't want to make a show, but his focus remains on training and fighting for a historic moment. With his incredible readiness, it would not be a surprise if on May 18 in Saudi Arabia we witness the realization of the dream of this underrated fighter.

Filip is very quiet and does not make big scandals, which is why he is less interesting to the biggest promoters. Filip Hrgović lives on the razor's edge. On the one hand, he is ready to enter the ring in a second as a replacement for the biggest boxing match of the year - the fight for the absolute heavyweight champion between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, which takes place on May 18 in Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, Hrgović is simultaneously working on a contract for a new match, planned for June. However, Hrgović does not want to rest. His team is working on a contract for a new match, independent of the Fury-Usyk fight.

The goal is to enter the ring in June. "We don't know all the details yet," says Hrgović. "But my team is working on signing a contract for a new match these days. We are aiming roughly for June. We don't know if there will be a title fight or not.

I can't confirm or deny anything for now." Hrgović is in an unenviable situation. At the same time, he is preparing for two mega-events. However, he is an experienced fighter and believes that he will be able to time his training sessions and enter the ring in top form.

After weeks of speculation and conjecture, it has finally been confirmed that Croatian boxing ace Filip Hrgović will play his next match on June 1 in Saudi Arabia. His opponent will be the British strongman Daniel Dubois, and the fight will be part of a spectacular event where top names such as Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev will fight.

Hrgović is ready for the challenge:

Hrgović, who is known for his attacking style and knockout power, has been expressing his desire to fight quality opponents for a long time. In Duboisov, he found just such a rival.

The Briton, with a record of 20 wins and two losses, is known for his aggressiveness and powerful punches. His two losses came against Joe Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk, and in December of last year he scored a convincing knockout victory over Jarrell Miller.

Spectacular performance in Saudi Arabia:

In addition to Hrgović's fight, the event in Saudi Arabia offers a number of other interesting matches. The main attraction will be the fight for the unification of the light heavyweight world titles between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.

In addition, fans will be able to follow the "team showdown" between five boxers from Matchroom Boxing and five boxers from Quensberry Promotions. This is an innovative idea of the Saudis and promoters, and it will certainly further intrigue the boxing public.

Hrgović is expected to represent Matchroom Boxing at this spectacular event, while Dubois will be under the banner of Frank Warren and Quensberry Promotions. Hrgovic's match against Dubois promises to be an exciting and dynamic duel.

This is undoubtedly one of the most significant fights in Hrgović's career, and a victory would bring him significantly closer to the fight for the world heavyweight belt.