Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney Fight in Doubt: Concerns Over Boxer's Mental State

Ryan Garcia has recently become one of the main figures in the sports scene. This 25-year-old boxer is facing the toughest period in his career. He is supposed to fight Devin Haney on April 20th, but it seems the fight won't happen. His, as the media calls them, manic episodes are becoming more and more frequent.

His first bizarre move was when his wife gave birth to their son, and Garcia immediately confirmed via social media that he would divorce his wife.

Lately, a video clip of Garcia and Andrew Tate discussing world political and economic elites has been circulating on social media. In the discussion with Andrew Tate, Garcia talked about 'Bohemian Grove' and emphasized its real. Garcia said that they secretly gather in forests to engage in black magic rituals and occultism.

Garcia spoke about human trafficking as a huge problem in today's world. Although some label him with various epithets, Garcia emphasizes that he is not the one who is crazy. The elites forced him to witness various things, and he stresses that he has no intention of lying about it.



"What would you do if they held you down and made you watch? Yes, I'm losing control. The stuff I've seen hurts me because of the children. Human trafficking is the biggest trade in the world. And I'm suffering for them and I'm the crazy one. Nobody is doing anything. They held me down and made me watch. They really begged me to join in and I said.... Forget you! I'm not lying, they're hurting the children! And they all stand back telling me to shut up. I don't care anymore. I will die for the kidnapped innocent souls. If you're not on my side, you're on the devil's side"- Ryan Garcia said.

During the conversation, Garcia confirmed what he had previously stated through X 'Space'. The 25-year-old boxer emphasized to Andrew Tate that he has evidence for everything, including video clips that demonstrate it. The controversial influencer, Tate, warned him to be cautious and that he is going down a dangerous path. However, Garcia affirmed that he doesn't care about that, and nobody can touch him. This exceptional boxer emphasized that he needs support now more than ever. He is aware of the danger he faces but still expressed his desire to show the truth to the world.



Many believe that Ryan Garcia is under immense pressure due to his upcoming fight with Devin Haney, scheduled to take place in just over a month. Many athletes can experience such things under pressure. However, some believe that Garcia's statements are aimed at drawing attention to his match and thus increasing interest.

What shocked many is that it didn't end there. Ryan Garcia recently threatened to injure himself, drank alcohol, and refused a mental health evaluation from the New York State Athletic Commission.

In addition to that, Garcia has decided to call out some of his colleagues from the big scene, such as Katy Perry. The American boxer has also stated his intention to run for President, inviting everyone to support him in his mission.

Ryan Garcia: Haney is going to be knocked out in any round I want him to be knocked out in

Ryan Garcia points out that he is getting ready to fight Haney. In an interview with Fight Hub TV, he pointed out that he is confident that he will knock out his opponent in the round in which he wants to knock him out. The American is convinced that he will have an easy job in this match, easily achieving his goal.

“He’s going to be knocked out in any round I want him to be knocked out in," Garcia said, as quoted by DAZN.

"If I want to torture him in the ring, I will. His dad is going to have three chances to save him or something really bad is going to happen to Devin Haney in that ring, and you know what that is."

This boxer's fans are worried about his mental state, while others believe Garcia is sincere in his statements. Whatever the case, it will be interesting to follow the situation's development in the coming days leading up to the fight. The question now arises whether the fight will even happen after such 'outbursts' from the 25-year-old boxer. It would be a real shame if such a match were postponed, but in boxing, like any other sport, there are rules that must be adhered to and respected.

Ryan Garcia is a boxer with a great record behind him, which only the best can boast of. A win against Haney would only confirm his qualities.