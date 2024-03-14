Francis Ngannou breaks silence on his loss: “I was falling asleep”

© Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Francis Ngannou failed to deliver his best against Anthony Joshua, fans and boxing experts noticed how something was absent in Ngannou. It was shown in body language. According to Francis Ngannou, he was feeling slightly off in the dressing room.

He was sweating and feeling sleepy. Ngannou is known for his explosiveness in striking, but in the fight, he looks pale and restless. Anthony Joshua secured three knockdowns before finishing Ngannou, which clearly indicated that something was wrong.

Against Tyson Fury, the scenario was totally different; Francis Ngannou was all over Tyson Fury and locked in many dominating moments.

Francis Ngannou reflects on the outcome of the match

In a recent Instagram live session, Francis Ngannou tried to explain what went wrong against Anthony Joshua.

“We all knew it could happen,” Ngannou said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I wasn’t seeing it happen like that, but I always knew it could happen. At least, I was always prepared for that. I remember being in the locker [room] trying to warm up, and bro, it wasn’t going, I was falling asleep.

I’m sweating, but I’m falling asleep. But I assume that’s how some people I have fought, some people that I beat have felt before, but it was basically my first time to feel that. That’s why I kind of took a couple days out, I took some time for me.

I obviously had to reflect on everything that’s happened through the fight”.

Francis Ngannou holds himself accountable for the loss

“Heads up to Anthony Joshua, to his team, that executed their plan properly, Hats off to my team, too, because they did a great job.

I think I was the one that just didn’t execute the plan properly and maybe didn’t feel completely present. I was the only one that didn’t show up, let’s say that. Everybody showed up and did what should have been done.

No blame to anybody. All the blame is just about me. That’s the game”.