Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz rematch officially announced

Jorge Masvidal wasn’t joking about coming out of retirement! He is set to fight Nate Diaz on 1st June at Kia Forum Arena in Inglewood, California. It’s going to be a boxing rematch; Jorge Masvidal will be making his debut.

Nate Diaz, on the other hand, already has experience as he fought Jake Paul and gave him a tough fight. During their previous encounter in the UFC, Masvidal secured a TKO/doctor stoppage win, which led to many controversies.

Masvidal’s main motive in this fight is to leave no doubt and to claim a comprehensive win so that the audience has nothing but praiseworthy comments to make. Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz is going to be a 10-round match; it will be very interesting to see how well Masvidal fights being restricted to only his hands.

Jorge Masvidal on fighting Nate Diaz

“Nate’s a dead man walking,” Masvidal said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I can’t wait to prove that last time was no fluke. He got saved by the referee.

Now we are boxing, which he says is his forte, but he’s got no shot at beating me. I’m not going to give him an inch in that ring to even breathe. If he thought our MMA match was bad, this is going to be much worse”.

Perhaps after this boxing match, both fighters will return back to the UFC. This is a rare occasion where two MMA fighters will square off against each other for a boxing match. It makes the competition a lot more fair. Jorge Masvidal last fought Gilbert Burns in 2023 and announced retirement from the sport after he faced a loss.

On the flip side, Nate Diaz last showed up on the 5th of August against Jake Paul. Details about the kick-off press conference shall soon be announced.