KSI trolls Jake Paul for fighting Mike Tyson: “I think it’s super sad”

Jake Paul’s unimaginable fight announcement didn’t exactly get the response he was hoping to get. He’s receiving even more criticism because the audience is highlighting how Mike Tyson is ’57 years old’.

It hasn’t been announced if this fight is an exhibition or not; Jake Paul could receive one more wave of criticism if fans find out it’s an exhibition bout. In the past, Jake Paul made it very clear that he would never participate in exhibition fights.

KSI is amongst the many people who can see more negatives than positives in this match-up. KSI believes it’s a lose-lose.

KSI on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Recently on the Impaulsive podcast, KSI explained why it’s a lose-lose for Jake Paul to fight Mike Tyson.

“Honestly, I just think it’s sad, bro,” KSI said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I think it’s super sad. I don’t know why Jake took it. It’s a lose-lose. Literally, he knocks out Mike Tyson and he’s beaten what, and OAP? Old-Age-Person.

... He’s 57. Mike Tyson is 57 years old. Yes, in his prime, this would have been crazy. But now it’s like, this is just sad. He’s going to have so many people watching, millions and millions. Everyone is going to know him as the guy who knocked out an old Mike Tyson.

But imagine if he gets knocked out by Mike Tyson. I guess because legacy is my thing, I just feel like for Jake Paul, his legacy is going to be, ‘He can knock out old people,’ What’s next though? Who is he going to fight next, Muhammad Ali? Is he going to dig him up?!

[Laughs]”.

KSI on fighting Evander Holyfield

“You know the funny thing is, Evander Holyfield followed me, Messaged me, DMed me. I said, nah. I’m not doing that. I don’t want to be seen as the guy just doing — I feel like for me, it’s low-hanging fruit. I don’t want it, bro”.