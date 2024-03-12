Ryan Garcia reacts to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: "He's making a mockery out of boxing"

© Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Ryan Garcia is known to be Jake Paul's good friend, but for some strange reason, Ryan Garcia unleashed his aggressive side and lashed out at Jake Paul on Twitter after he secured a knockout win against Ryan Bourland. Apparently, Ryan Garcia planted the idea in Jake's mind to start a professional boxing career.

Garcia is not happy with how the seed has germinated because he thinks Jake Paul is ruining the reputation of boxing as a sport. Ryan Garcia is not very excited about Jake Paul fighting Mike Tyson; he can foresee Jake getting knocked out.

Ryan Garcia on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

"The only way Jake Paul wins this fight is if they already have it coordinated for him to win. That's it," Garcia said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com. "That's the only way. I think he only needs four to beat Jake Paul.

I don't think he even needs four. I think if Mike hits him with one good one, it's over, but that's just me. I've met Mike. Mike is a different breed, bro. When he steps in the room, you're like, 'Alright, now I know why people are scared.'

I want to see your live reaction when Jake Paul gets knocked out. I don't have no hate, I've let it go too long. He's making a mockery out of boxing".

Ryan Garcia on starting Jake Paul's boxing career

"I'm the one that started his career.

Little did you know. I'm the one that gave him this idea that he could change and make money off it. I'm the one that did it. Why do you think I'm the one that said, 'Dang, I shouldn't have done this' I'm not trying to knock some other man's hustle down.

Let him do what he got to do, but one day, he's got to see me. When I beat him, just say, 'Ryan, you're my favorite fighter,'"