Anthony Joshua offers words of encouragement to Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua evaporated all the hype built around Francis Ngannou within the span of two professional rounds of boxing. Ngannou looked like a major threat against Tyson Fury; however, against Anthony Joshua, he looked very vulnerable.

Some professionals believe Anthony Joshua is far more of a technical fighter when compared to Tyson Fury, and that's perhaps something Ngannou couldn't comprehend: the combination of speed, power and exceptional technique.

Anthony Joshua urges Francis Ngannou to not be disheartened by the early knockout loss; he advises Francis Ngannou to "Keep his head high" and not leave the sport of boxing.

Anthony Joshua's message to Francis Ngannou

During the post-fight press conference, Anthony Joshua shared words of encouragement for Francis Ngannou and spoke about his own journey to becoming a world champion.

"Don't let this discourage you," Joshua said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatody.com. "Don't let success get to your head, and you should never let failures get to your heart. I think he's an asset to boxing. I think he's an asset to the fight game.

Don't be discouraged, and I respect you regardless. I said it before, and I still stand on it. I know we had to fight, but I just told him, 'Keep your head high.' He's a big guy, strong guy, talented guy, He got up and looked pretty stable so I thought, 'Just keep doing what I'm doing, don't get carried away and what will be will be.'

And we managed to drop him three times – one, two and then the third one (he was) out."

Anthony Joshua on becoming a champion

"One step at a time, I'm just thinking one step at a time. It's hard to become a champion, let alone a unified champion, let alone an undisputed champion.

It's far, far-fetched. It's close, but who knows? We plan, but certain things are already written. If I get there, I get there. And if I don't, I don't. But I'm not going to put too much pressure on myself anymore."