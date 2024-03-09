Joseph Parker claims a majority decision win against Zhilei Zhang

© Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Joseph Parker claimed the WBO interim heavyweight belt after outplaying Zhilei Zhang; interestingly, Joseph Parker was knocked down twice, but he persevered and strategically dominated the rounds. This was a heartbreaking loss for Zhilei Zhang, who was eagerly waiting to fight Tyson Fury.

The recent loss will make the road to achieving the goal of fighting Tyson Fury a little longer. Watch the match highlights below: Zhilei Zhang was shocked to see the final decision go against him; he secured dominating moments in the fight but failed to capitalize when Parker was at his weakest.

Due to contractual agreements, the outcome of this match will lead to an immediate rematch. Both fighters are expected to square off in the ring in the ending phase of the year.

Joseph Parker’s post-fight interview

“I’m contracted to fight Zhang again.

I’ll beat him again, and I’m free to fight whoever,” Parker said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com. “It’s a tough ask, but I’ll do it again and then move on. I don’t make the rankings, and whoever puts us wherever.

I just want to do my job, and wherever they rank me, so be it. “The Bronze Bomber didn’t land anything clean, so I didn’t feel the power he possesses. Zhang landed clean on me, and it was good. It was nice and sharp and strong.

The great thing was I was in shape. I was able to recover very quickly".

Joseph Parker on the rematch

“It’ll be 100% [the rematch] at some point at the end of the year. It’s going to be another tough fight, but I want to go away and prepare very well in New Zealand.

We’ll be blocking ourselves away for four or five months and come back, and Andy [Lee] will put in the work. I’ll be better, stronger, faster, and everything else”.