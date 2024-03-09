Anthony Joshua explosively knocked out Francis Ngannou

© Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The much awaited heavyweight clash turned out to be a one-sided show. Anthony Joshua was all over Francis Ngannou since beginning of the fight. Something seemed to be very off about Ngannou who patiently stood there without reacting proactively.

His aggressive side was not shown in the fight which slowly lead to 2 knockdowns and an explosive knockout. Watch the knockout below: People were really expecting Francis Ngannou to outperform Anthony Joshua but for unknown reasons he looked flat and unprepared during the fight.

Ngannou wants everyone to know that this isn’t the end of his boxing journey he will be coming back for more. On the flip side, Anthony Joshua is ready for the challenge ahead, when asked if he will fight Tyson Fury next he replied saying: Let’s Go!

Francis Ngannou post-fight interview

“That was a clean one,” Ngannou said as quoted by mmafighting.com. “In fact, I didn’t feel the punch. That’s what the knockout is about. I don’t feel any pain.

That’s how I know I was knocked out. It was quite special, because it stopped me, It did what Tyson Fury couldn’t do. As for right now, I think I’m going to go home, get some rest, process what just happened, This has been a hell of a day, since this morning.

I’ll process it and see what is the next step. But maybe MMA, but you can be sure that I’m not done here [in boxing]. Absolutely not. I’m not done”.

Anthony Joshua’s post-fight interview

“It is what it is,” Joshua said as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“He’s an inspiration so we wanted to welcome him, we broke bread together. He’s great champion. This doesn’t take anything away from his capabilities. He can come again. I told him he shouldn’t leave boxing.

I’m just here to fight, I’m going back to my cage and wait and be let out when it’s time to fight. I just want to fight”.