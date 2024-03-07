BREAKING NEWS: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson officially announced!

© Jake Paul/Instagram

Jake Paul's ambitiousness has delivered other-worldly results; he has achieved greater success than most of the full-time professional boxers, and now he will be creating history again! Jake Paul publicly announced his fight with the boxing legend and perhaps the most ferocious boxer of all time, Mike Tyson.

They are going to fight at the AT & T stadium on 7th July. It will be streamed live on Netflix, and people with an active subscription will have the privilege of watching the match live on the platform without paying any extra costs.

The fight is officially confirmed, but it hasn't been announced whether it's a professional bout or not.

Jake Paul on fighting Mike Tyson

"Now, less than four years later, I'm going to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of the most notorious fighters and one of the biggest icons in boxing," Paul said, as quoted by boxingjunkie.usatoday.com. "Just two and a half years after founding MVP, we are about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the largest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the largest streaming platform.

greatest in the world: a testimony for all. We have achieved it in such a short time."

Paul brothers creating history

Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather, and now Jake Paul is fighting Mike Tyson. The Paul brothers have reshaped the entire boxing industry and made it far more popular than it was.

Their success is a message to the youth; it conveys how everyone should dream very big and that anything is possible if you desire it strongly! Jake Paul is confident in his skills and abilities; he looks forward to giving his absolute best against the legend.

Fans' reactions have been neutral; some are still trolling him for fighting someone as 'overaged' as Mike Tyson; he is 57 years old. On the other hand, Jake Paul is 27 years old; making it a 30 years gap. And some people are appreciating Jake Paul for making the impossible possible. This will be marked as Netflix's first live event. 20th July is going to be a historic day.