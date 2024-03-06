Francis Ngannou threatens Tyson Fury: “You better stay five meters away”

© Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Francis Ngannou unleashed his aggressive side in the press conference against Tyson Fury. Ngannou firmly believes that he won the match against Tyson Fury, and he looks forward to facing him for a rematch. Their animosity was clearly visible, and it will be interesting to see if they get one more opportunity to settle the heat inside the ring.

As for now, Ngannou is laser-focused on Anthony Joshua, and he can foresee securing a comprehensive win tomorrow night.

The winner of this fight will most likely end up facing the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

Francis Ngannou on fighting Anthony Joshua

During a recent press conference, Francis Ngannou shared his thoughts on fighting Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

“[Joshua] will be the best [win] so far, but as I said, I’m just getting started,” Ngannou said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I’m really looking for the victory Friday night but I don’t think that will be making any statement of my career because the road is still long and I’m really intending to gain a lot of major victories like this.

One over Tyson—one more over Tyson because I had the first one over him and I’m intending to have the second one. He’s been * about it, which is true. You’re going to sleep in the [ring] again and I’m going to wipe the ring with your * again.

You wiped the ring with your *, that was the blood in the ring sticking to your pants”.

Francis Ngannou’s warning to Tyson Fury

“I tell you, your only chance is in the ring with the boxing rules, when you step off of that ring, you better stay five meters away before you talk your * because if I lose it, you’re going to have a really bad time, my friend.

Respect the fact that boxing is protecting us and the rules of boxing are protecting us because without that, you are nothing in front of me. I would beat you every day, twice on Sunday”.