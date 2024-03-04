Tyson Fury wants Francis Ngannou to be grateful for getting rich because of him

© Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

Francis Ngannou took the leap of faith and left the UFC in an attempt to secure more financial freedom and to not be obligated to contracts that control who he fights. Francis Ngannou reportedly earned around $600-700k for his fight against Ciryl Gane in the UFC, and against Tyson Fury, he earned almost $10 million dollars!

Initially, Francis Ngannou signed a flexible contract with the PFL and was expected to make his debut this month, but after fighting Tyson Fury in the boxing realm, more doors of opportunity opened his way. Ngannou will be fighting Anthony Joshua this Saturday night.

Tyson Fury wants Ngannou to realize that if it wasn’t for him, he wouldn’t be earning such handsome figures.

Tyson Fury on Francis Ngannou

Recently on The Stomping Ground, Tyson Fury explained how he played a huge role in boosting Francis Ngannou’s payday.

“It’s a good fight [between Joshua and Ngannou],” Fury said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “When I was fighting Ngannou, it was a mismatch and it was a * fight, but it is what it is, isn’t it? Styles make fights and that’s what it is.

I’m not sure what people expected of the man before [our fight]. I know it was supposed to be like a 1,000 to 1 shot, and he was useless and he couldn’t fight and all of that, but he proved everyone wrong, so fantastic for him.

I put him on the map, made him a multi-millionaire, and now I’m making him even more money. So he needs to thank me. He needs to get on his knees and kiss my feet, doesn’t he, for what I’ve done for him”.

Tyson Fury on who he thinks will win between Joshua and Ngannou

“I don’t know and I don’t care, to be honest, listen, whatever happens, happens. The best man will win on the night. They’re heavyweight giants, aren’t they? So anyone can win. Brilliant fights, actually, on Friday. I’m looking forward to the bill, the whole bill”.