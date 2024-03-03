Jake Paul annihilates Ryan Bourland in the first round

© Al Bello/Getty Images

Jake Paul is rapidly regaining his winning momentum after facing his first ever career defeat against Tommy Fury. Jake Paul delivered a consecutive 1st round knockout win, Ryan Bourland looked absolutely puzzled as Jake landed his sharp punches, and after landing a few significant shots, Bourland fell on the canvas.

The referee thought Ryan Bourland had enough and thus called a stoppage. Watch the knockout below:

Jake Paul with another first round KO pic.twitter.com/zhqgi7R16I — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 3, 2024

Ryan Bourland was marked as the 3rd professional boxer faced by Jake Paul.

As far as future plans are concerned, Jake Paul looks forward to fighting Neeraj Goyat, Tommy Fury and KSI. His sole purpose is to become a boxing world champion. It has been rumoured that Jake Paul will announce a massive fight on Monday.

Jake Paul’s post-fight interview

“If you’re not first, you’re last,” Paul said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “It’s plain and simple. There’s nothing else to it. Just shake and bake, dodge his little punches and put his sorry - on the floor.

That’s just how we do it from (his native) Ohio. He was supposed to give it to me [Jake Paul on fighting for more rounds], right, This guy has 19 fights, super experienced. I guess I have to step up way more. I’m ready for the big leagues.

I’m really sharp. This is my life now. I’m on the road to becoming a world champion”.

Jake Paul on fighting Canelo

“Canelo, stop ducking, I know you want it. I’m repping Puerto Rico, you’re repping Mexico.

So it’s Puerto Rico vs. Mexico. I want Canelo. I want all the big names. Like I said, I’m the face of the sport. Who’s doing more for boxing than me? I prove it time and time again. I’m the most followed boxer, I have the most viral knockouts, period. No one can deny that. I’m here to stay”.