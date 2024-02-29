Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Nate Diaz in a boxing match: “Unfinished business”

© Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal has huge plans for 2024; he has officially ‘unretired’ and will soon make a return to the UFC. Apart from competing in MMA, Jorge Masvidal aims to enter the boxing realm against the one and only Nate Diaz.

Based on recent conversations with UFC, Jorge Masvidal claims that they are a lot more supportive now and will allow him to participate in crossover events/boxing events outside the UFC. On the flip side, Nate Diaz also looks forward to a UFC return.

He wants to fight at Noche UFC. So, it will be interesting to see if both Masvidal and Diaz can square off in the boxing ring before making their grand return to the UFC.

Jorge Masvial on fighting Nate Diaz

Recently on The MMA Hour, Jorge Masvidal shared his thoughts on fighting Nate Diaz in a boxing ring.

“There’s no deal in place, but I would love to fight him [Nate Diaz] in a boxing match,” Masvidal said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Obviously I would’ve loved to have done it in MMA when he was free and I was free, but it wasn’t working out.

I was competing with Usman for the title during that time when he was free, and then he finished out his contract".

Jorge Masvidal reveals when it will happen

“Now the UFC is so gracious, they’re going to let me box for a couple of matches.

Nate could be one of them, hopefully. We have unfinished business. I got no idea, but I ain’t got no charges, no cases on me, no probation, so we have to make this happen sooner or later, I know it’s going to happen this year, I just don’t know when. There’s a lot of paperwork and all that politics, but I’m ready to throw down, man”.