Jon Jones predicts Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: “Sorry, Francis”

Francis Ngannou will make his second appearance in the realm of boxing against Anthony Joshua in less than a few weeks. On 8th March, the world will get to witness one of the most interesting matchups. Since Ngannou is new to the sport, people are leaning in favor of AJ to seal the victory.

The UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones supports Francis Ngannou for his upcoming match, but if he were to bet his money, he would be vouching for Anthony Joshua. Jon Jones looks forward to fighting Tom Aspinall and Francis Ngannou.

He does not want the fans to worry about the ‘how’. He can foresee it happening.

Jon Jones on Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou

During a recent interview with the PFL, Jon Jones spoke about Ngannou vs Joshua and explained how he looks forward to fighting Tom Aspinall and Francis Ngannou after facing Stipe Miocic.

“Anthony Joshua, he’s been doing this since he’s a young boy, and I’m the type of guy that just gives respect where it’s due,” Jones said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “If I had to personally put my money on it, not that I gamble, I would put it on Anthony Joshua, but I am rooting for Francis Ngannou.

Sorry, Francis. I feel like there’s a lot of fights that the world wants right now, the Tom Aspinall fight, that’s really massive. Francis Ngannou and I would be really massive, and Stipe [Miocic] to the hardcore fans, it’s still a respectable opponent.

I don’t know how the cards are going to fall".

Jon Jones on fighting Stipe Miocic, Tom Aspinall and Francis Ngannou

“My prediction is that I will beat Stipe Miocic. My prediction is I will beat Tom Aspinall and Francis Ngannou.

The way that it unfolds is really not my business. My job is just to do what I’ve always done. I don’t feel like I’m at a place in my life where I need to toot my own horn,I think my body of work speaks for itself.

I think my reception from the MMA enthusiasts speaks for itself. I’ll just leave it at that. I’ve never lost a fight. I’ll leave it at that”.