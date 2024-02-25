Eddie Hearn on Canelo vs Edgar Berlanga: “It's going to happen”

© Francois Nel/Getty Images Sport

Edgar Berlanga secured an impressive knockout win against Padraig McCrory and updated his professional MMA record to 22-0 (17 knockouts). Berlanga has one name in mind for his future fight, and it’s none other than Canelo Alvarez.

There’s good news for fans who find that match-up interesting is that Eddie Hearn recently confirmed that Canelo vs Edgar Berlanga is bound to happen in the near future. He doesn’t have a clear date in mind but is pretty confident of seeing it happen.

Canelo’s fight date has been publicly announced; he is fighting on 4th May. The opponent shall be announced in the upcoming weeks. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Canelo secure a knockout win since his last three wins came via unanimous decision.

Eddie Hearn reacts to Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory

In a recent interview, Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on Edgar Berlanga’s recent performance and explained why he’s so confident of seeing Canelo vs Edgar Berlanga.

“Really good. It was a slow two rounds,” Hearn said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com. “He was just feeling out McCrory because he can really punch. He then hit him with some massive shots, a huge left hook, a huge right hand that really stiffened up the legs.

In the end, I really liked the opponent because he had a go. He was firing to the end, and that’s exactly the statement we needed from Edgar,”

Eddie Hearn explains why Edgar Berlanga vs Canelo Alvarez will happen

“He’s now WBA #1; he’s the mandatory challenger to Canelo Alvarez.

That fights going to happen, whether it’s in May, whether it’s in September, whether it’s in May 2025, it’s going to happen, and I promise you this. He’s [Berlanga] a guy that will stand in front of him and fight him. He’s a young guy that won’t back down”.