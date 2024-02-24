Zhilei Zhang wants to fight Anthony Joshua: “Make it happen”

© Stephen Pond / Getty Images

Zhilei Zhang is gradually achieving his goal of fighting well-known opponents, he is set to clash against Joseph Parker on 8th March. Zhilei Zhang strongly desires to share the ring with some of the big names in heavyweight division like: Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Each win is getting him closer to fulfilling his goal, and if he continues to deliver such explosive performance, then a time will come when his desired matchups won’t be delayed or denied. Zhilei Zhang is ready to fight Anthony Joshua.

He is just waiting for Eddie Hearn to indicate the green light. He’s currently the interim heavyweight champion and is perhaps one massive win away from fighting AJ.

Zhilei Zhang on Joe Joyce and Anthony Joshua

In a recent interview with IFL Tv, Zhilei Zhang explained how the consecutive wins against Joe Joyce increased his confidence.

He also spoke about fighting Anthony Joshua and reacted to Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk. “I thought Joyce was controlling the fight from round one to round 11, and Joyce gave Parker a lot of pressure. I could see Parker landed multiple shots on Joe Joyce, but he didn’t do the damage he wished,” Zhang said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com.

“Those two victories [over Joyce] boosted my confidence, and I’m really confident going into the Parker fight. You have to ask Eddie [Hearn] if he wants to put Joshua against me, but I do want to make it happen".

Zhilei Zhang on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

"With Tyson Fury, he runs his mouth, he changes up. I’m not saying he produced the cut himself, but there are so many variables going towards that May 18th fight, and anything can happen.

I think it depends on how he prepares for the fight. If he’s disciplined, he has the leverage, and this is an undisputed fight that everyone wants to see in the heavyweight division. I really do hope he trains hard and pays attention to details”.