Eddie Hearn makes a bold prediction for Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney

One of the best boxing matches of the year is right around the corner; Devin Haney will be defending his belt against Ryan Garcia on 20th April. People have mixed opinions on the outcome of the event, and since Garcia lost his undefeated record by facing a loss against Gervonta Davis, people are leaning more in favour of Devin Haney.

The promoter of Matchroom boxing, Eddie Hearn, recognizes how much of a threat Ryan Garcia can turn out to be, but he believes Devin Haney can counteract whatever’s thrown at him. Eddie Hearn can foresee Devin Haney winning the match; in less than a few months, we shall find out if that turns out to be true.

This is the perfect opportunity for Ryan Garcia to flip his career around and gain a stronger position of authority.

Eddie Hearn on Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia

In a recent interview with Fight Hype, Eddie Hearn explained why he thinks Devin Haney will win against Ryan Garcia.

“I think Devin wins the fight, but Ryan is dangerous. As a style match-up, Ryan has a pretty good style to take on Devin,” Hearn said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com. “He’s reactive, he can punch. He’s technically sound, but Devin is so good in so many areas”.

Eddie Hearn on Devin Haney’ previous fights and rehydration clause

“Up at 140, he’s a different fighter now. You saw that in the Regis Prograis fight. I think he’s a big favorite in the fight, but I respect Ryan, and I give him a live chance in the fight.

And I think that’s important for a 140 championship. I don’t see any point in a rehydration clause for the fight. And I think that’s good for Devin and Ryan. So, they’ll both be healthy and in their absolute prime in the ring”.