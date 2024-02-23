Michael Moorer's Call for Boxing's Super Heavyweight Division

© Al Bello / Getty Images

Former world light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Michael Moorer, who will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June, offered an interesting perspective on the need for an additional weight class in boxing.

Moorer, who finished his career in 2008 with an impressive record of 52-4-1 (40 KOs), emphasized the importance of adapting boxing categories to contemporary trends and changes in society.

. © Holly Stein / Getty Images

The next long-announced match for the championship title between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury is interesting precisely because of this, because Fury with his 120 to 130 kg would fall into the super heavyweight category, while the much shorter and lighter Usyk with his 100 kg would fall into the heavy category.

However, Moorer's claims are probably not because of that, he thought what an incredible marketing potential the super heavyweight category would have. His career is not only marked by sporting successes, but also by collaboration with legendary coaches such as Lou Duva, Emanuel Stewart, Freddie Roach, Teddy Atlas and George Benton.

This collaboration not only enriched Moorer's experience, but also encouraged him to stay engaged in boxing even after the end of his competitive career. He now wants to stay in boxing, but outside the ring, he announced the beginning of his coaching career, and with his rich experience, he certainly has the potential to achieve a great coaching career and evidence that he simply understands boxing.

"I'm waiting for someone to call me so I can start training them at heavyweight, say Anthony Joshua," Moorer said in a recent interview with BoxingScene. But, apart from the desire to mentor new talents, Moorer several times emphasized the need to redefine the heavy category in boxing, which was talked about before.

"Some of these fighters seem to be afraid of getting hit these days. I've said in the past, the heavyweight division needs to be restructured. If you're over 113 kilos, you become a super heavyweight. I think that's marketable today, and that's because society has changed.

Once, in the heavyweight division, you weighed 85 kilograms, but today it's not like that anymore, changes are needed," said Moorer, stating that in his time boxing was much bloodier because defensive skills were not developed like today's heavyweights.

When you have a man in front of you who weighs 130 kilos and wants to take your head off, it is certainly not the same to receive a blow.

© Hulton Archive / Getty Images

This perspective from Moorer reflects deeper changes in boxing that have become increasingly apparent in recent years.

With the increase in the body mass of athletes and the changing public perception of the ideal weight of boxers, there is an increasing need to adjust existing categories or introduce new ones to ensure fair and competitive competitions.

Plans to create a new weight class, such as super heavyweight, could have profound positive implications for professional boxing as well as the entire boxing industry. By ensuring that boxing's divisions adapt to contemporary trends, the sport can remain relevant and attractive to audiences around the world even though Boxing is still the number 1 combat sport in popularity.

Although it has been proven many times that the weight of the fighter is not decisive, as it is in the case of Oleksand Usyk, it is still very important and can often be decisive.

Tony Bellew claims that Fury has no chance against Usyk regardless of the physical advantage

And while the outcome of the potential clash against Tyson Fury is debated, comments from former world champion Tony Bellew add a dimension of intrigue.

His opinion that Fury has little chance against Usyk added to the hype surrounding the fight. Heavyweight champion Fury was scheduled to fight Usyk last weekend in Saudi Arabia. However, he was reportedly forced to withdraw from the fight after sustaining a cut during sparring.

Their fight has now been rescheduled for May 18, but there are concerns Fury will need longer to recover from his injury.

© Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

Usyk defeated Bellew, and although he inflicted a defeat on him, Bellew believes that the physical superiority of Fury will not be a problem for the fast and explosive Usyk.

"I don't think anyone can beat Oleksandr Usyk. Fury only has a chance against Usyk if he hits the hardest shot. I don't think that's going to happen though," Bellew told Matchroom Boxing. "The craziest part of it is I think Fury would have beaten him before, but his style has changed and he's an aggressive puncher now, and that's not going to work against Usyk.

I think he's a brilliant fighter, nothing can be taken away from him, what he's done for a heavyweight, it's unbelievable, but I think Oleksandr Usyk is the best heavyweight in the world." Bellew is not the only one who gives greater chances to Usyk, but we should not forget about all the successes of Tyson fury all these years.